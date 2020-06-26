The South Dakota Department of Health on Friday, June 26, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota were up by 56 new cases and now stands at 6,652.

The number of active cases in the state dropped to 795 cases of COVID-19, with 6,535 residents reported as recovered.

Another positive case was reported in Walworth County on Friday, bringing the total to nine county residents that were inflicted with the virus, with five of those cases reported as recovered.

The positive cases in Corson County today, held steady at 17, with 12 recovered.

There are currently four active cases in Dewey County with none being listed as recovered.

Two more South Dakotans have died during the pandemic bringing that number to 88.

The number of negative test results is up to 70,480.

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 639, with 79 currently hospitalized.