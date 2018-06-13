Another inmate files lawsuit against county

Walworth County Commissioners heard that another lawsuit has been filed against the Walworth County jailers and State’s Attorney Jamie Hare.

Hare told the commission Friday, June 8, that an inmate involved in an altercation with another inmate held in the jail has filed a lawsuit.

This is the third such lawsuit filed this year, according to Hare. He told the commissioners that he felt the suit had little merit, but when one suit is filed, others are likely to follow. Hare told the commissioners the information has been sent to the insurance carriers and they will deal with the situation as with the two earlier suits.

He said he doesn’t see problems arising from these suits as the county’s liability is minor in both.

Disaster declaration

Walworth County Emergency Manager Jake Fees told the commissioners that the State of South Dakota would not provide relief aid to private landowners impacted by the May thunderstorm that did extensive damage to parts of the county.

Fees said the damages did not meet the monetary threshold set by the state on the private sector side of the declaration.

He informed the commission representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) would be in the county soon to access the damage to county caused by the storm.

FEMA representatives will view all of the damaged property listed on the aid request to verify the damages. There will not be an engineer with the FEMA group.

Commission Chairman Scott Schilling said he disagrees with the amount of damage to roads and culverts that were part of that list. He said the county’s problems are bigger than what was submitted.

He used water that has flooded 60 acres on land owned by Skip and Marlys Rau as an example. He said either the road should to be cut down to let the water flow or a culvert installed to drain the land.

Commissioner Kevin Holgard asked if there was anything that could be done about the piles of stinking fish that were washed out of Lake Hiddenwood. Fees said that would have to dealt with through the natural cycle.

Fees said that any pictures the commissioners may have taken or received from residents could be used in the information packet for FEMA.

In other business the Walworth County Commission:

• Approved the alcohol beverage license renewals for the Bridge City Marina and Resort, Hoven Country Club and Mudline Adventures, dba New Evarts Resort.

• Approved a salary increase for jailor Blair Ruckman, who has completed of his probation period.

• Decided the courthouse offices will remain open on Tuesday, July 3.

• Approved the canvas of the Tuesday, June 5 election.

• Approved the agreement with the county health nurse at the same rate as last year, but tabled the discussion of payments to the Mobirdge Ambulance Service. The county now pays both the Selby Ambulance Service and Mobridge services the same, but since the Mobridge service is much busier than the Selby services it was questioned as to whether each should receive the same funding from the county.

Auditor Becky Krein said she would get the number of calls answered from both services and the commission will discuss the funding at a later date.