The South Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday, June 24, reported another positive COVID-19 case in Walworth County

The number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota was up by 66 new cases and now stands at 6,419. There are 781 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time, with 5,554 residents reported as recovered.

The total cases reported in Walworth County during the pandemic now stands at eight, with five of those reported cases listed as recovered.

The positive cases reported in Corson County stands at 16, with 12 recovered and four cases have been reported in Dewey County during the pandemic. None are listed as recovered.

Three more South Dakotans that have died during the pandemic bringing the total number of deaths caused by the virus to 84.

The number of negative test results is up to 68,658. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 629, with 81 currently hospitalized.