Another winter storm to hit area

Mobridge Police Chief Shawn Madison is urging all residents to be prepared for the coming winter storm and to stay off the roads if possible during the storm.

“We will be plowing the roads as soon as the weather conditions allow,” he said. “Our primary focus during the storm will be to keep the emergency routes open.”

Madison said when the wind subsides, the plows will begin clearing the avenues first and streets when the avenues are complete.

His advice to residents, “Stay home and ride out the storm.”

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for nearly all of South Dakota. Up to 18 inches to two feet of snow expected to fall in the south central, central and parts of northern South Dakota tonight (Wednesday.)

In Walworth County the National Weather Servicereleased this winter storm warning: Total snow accumulations of 10 to 17 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph for portions of central and north central South Dakota. The warning is from early Wednesday until 1 a.m. CDT on Friday.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible with this storm, according to the NWS. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.

– Katie Zerr –