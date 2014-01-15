Anthony White Bull dies in Denver, Colo.

Funeral services for Anthony White Bull, 49, of Denver, Colo., and formerly of Mobridge, will be Friday, Jan. 17, 2014, at 1 p.m. at Stout Family Funeral Home in Mobridge, with Father Rob Schwarz, Deacon Bea Skinner and the Episcopal Lay Readers officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Stout Family Funeral Home.

Anthony entered the spirit world Dec. 21, 2013 in Denver.

Anthony W. White Bull was born Jan. 26, 1964, in Mobridge, to Jake White Bull Sr. and Mildred Mound. He attended Mobridge schools up until his senior year when he transferred to Standing Rock Community High School in Ft. Yates, N.D. Tony was an all-around athlete in high school and was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos. He had worked various jobs throughout his life. Tony was a baptized and confirmed member of the Episcopal faith and was an enrolled member of Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. His favorite scripture verse was Philippians 2:14.

He will be dearly missed by his siblings, Marva Two Hearts, Ann White Bull and Carlene Cloke all of Mobridge, Justin White Bull of Denver, Sandy Catudio of Minot, N.D., and Jake White Bull Jr. of Poplar, Mont.; his daughter, Talia N. White Bull, and a grandson, Christopher Finn, both of Phoenix, Ariz.

Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Millie Mound, father, Jake White Bull Sr., and a brother, Melvin White Bull.