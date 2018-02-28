April 10 election set for school board, city

There will an election on Tuesday, April 10, as candidates have filed petitions for seats on both the Mobridge-Pollock School Board and the Mobridge City Council.

Dr. Travis Henderson will face off against Todd Wagner, both of Mobridge, for a seat on the school board. Wagner has previously served on the board. The men are vying for the three-year term seat currently held by Jane Looyenga who is not seeking re-election.

One seat will be in question in the Mobridge City election. Two petitions were filed for the seat in Ward II, incumbent Jeff Landreaux and challenger Peggy Jackson. Only one petition was filed for the mayor’s seat meaning current Ward III Councilman Gene Cox will serve the city as mayor for the next four years. Incumbent Tom O’Connell will retain his seat Ward I and in Ward III, Randy Carlson will serve another term. Since there were no challengers, there will be no need for election for those positions.

With Cox serving as the city’s next mayor, the council will need to appoint someone to fill his seat in Ward III for the remainder of his term.

