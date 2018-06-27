Arba Huber was an amazing cook

Funeral services for ArbaDella Huber, 81, of Akaska will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 2, 2018, at United Church of Christ in Selby.

Interment will be in Selby Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

ArbaDella passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018 at the Bowdle Hospital.

It is with great sadness that the family of ArbaDella Huber announces her passing June 23, 2018.

Arba will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 61 years, Mylo (Hess); and daughters Cassie (Dennis) Krall and Talle (Joe) Koncilja both of Pueblo, Colo. She will be dearly missed by her seven grandchildren, Joseph, Madison, George, Tanner, MacKenzie, Bobby and Teddy.

ArbaDella was proceeded in death by her parents, Ted C. and Martha Biel; brother, Virgil Biel; and sister, Priscilla Mueller, whom she lost five weeks ago.

Following graduation from Java High School, Arba worked as a telephone operator in Mobridge where she met Mylo. They moved to the Huber homestead south of Akaska where they raised the girls. Arba was active in the Akaska Community where she participated in the Good Cheer Club, the Diamond Jubilee and promoted the newly-built Akaska Community Center. She was instrumental in starting the annual Oktoberfest, which she and Mylo brought to the community several years ago.

Arba was a member of the Selby UCC where she taught Sunday school, and was a member of the Ladies Aid. In her younger years she was a member of the Selby Jaycettes.

ArbaDella and Mylo enjoyed more than 25 years traveling to Texas and Arizona as “snowbirds.” Arba and Hess were charter members of the Selby Weekend Loafers camping group. Arba was involved in every arts and crafts project from macramé to cross-stitch and shared her artistic talents in the later years through painting personalized cards and decorating birdhouses built by Mylo.

Arba and Hess travelled extensively in their motorhome and loved to entertain their many friends in Arizona and Akaska. She was known for her amazing cooking, German baking, wonderful sense of friendship and love of small dogs.

For the past two years Arba shared a room at the Selby Good Samaritan Center with her sister Priscilla. Hess and Ervin will miss the games of dominoes which Arba usually won. Hess and the girls would like to thank the wonderful staff for their loving care.

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a prayer service at Selby UCC. Memorials may be made to the Akaska Community Center in Arba’s honor.