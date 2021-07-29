Are the Olympics worth smothering Japanese voices?

Maybe it’s because I favor the Winter Olympics, but I don’t understand why the 2020 Olympics are on.

Even beyond Tokyo’s COVID-19 outbreak, many Americans are looking past the people whose opinions matter most: Japanese citizens. And I don’t know if I, as a United States citizen, can support an event that puts the will of corporations and governments above the will of the people.

It’s a value most United States citizens and residents pride themselves on. It’s a shame, then, that widespread Japanese opposition to the games is being ignored.

According to recent polls, less than 25% of the Japanese public want the Olympics to go forward. The main reason for the fierce opposition is COVID-19. Despite promises from the president of the International Olympic Committee, a number of people connected to the games have tested positive for the coronavirus. Currently, Tokyo is under a state of emergency because the city is facing its highest number of cases since January. The state of emergency will last until late August, meaning the city will be on lockdown for most if not all of the Olympics.

But COVID-19 is only part of it.

The Japanese government is reportedly spending over $25 billion to host the event. That’s $25 billion in Japanese tax dollars going toward an event Japanese people neither support or can even watch.

Even with most foreign fans prohibited from attending, not every event will allow Japanese fans despite them paying for it.

But, it’s not like Japan has been wild about hosting these games in the past, either. When cities began bidding to host the 2020 Olympics in 2012, Tokyo was the least enthusiastic of the three top bidders. In 2012, a mere 47% of Tokyo supported hosting the 2020 games, and this 47% didn’t necessarily support them, either. About 30% marked “no opinion.”

Whatever your opinion on COVID-19 might be, one must wonder if seeing the Olympic Games is worth the risk or worth disregarding the Japanese public who are paying for the games with their tax dollars. It’s an especially important question now, with the Olympic Games underway despite the protesters gathered outside the stadium.

Of course, there are many reasons the Olympics are going forward. Stakeholders must be balancing perceived risk with financial losses. After all, with so much money already spent, canceling the events could mean money wasted. Might it be best to continue with more stringent health guidelines instead of throwing away the money that went to it?

Canceling an event as large as this isn’t easy, especially so late in the game. In years past, I might have even said canceling an event like this would be impossible, but members of the International Olympic Committee have continued saying cancelation is possible if worse comes to worst.

The IOC’s contract also puts Japan in a tough spot. They are a business after all, and the contract puts host cities at a disadvantage.

It wouldn’t be fun for anyone to see it canceled. It’s a blow to the hope things have truly “returned to normal.” It would be easier to believe we had made it if we could see the proof on an international stage.

Just as importantly, no Tokyo Olympics means the dashed hopes of many athletes. For many, it’s their last shot at Olympic glory. The feats Olympians achieve this year will inspire young athletes all over the world, including those in our own communities.

But, if these games could postpone the so coveted “return to normal” for a city with 13.96 million residents, I must ask: is it worth it? That’s not a question I can answer. Nevertheless, I can’t bring myself to support the Olympic Games this year.

Now, it’s possible Japanese support will trend upward and it will ultimately be a positive experience for the city. In that case, I would be more on-board with the Olympics. But public opinion might not change. Either way, the people’s voices shouldn’t be drowned out by the wishes of governments and the IOC.

The people of Japan are speaking—and we need to listen.