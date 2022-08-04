Area athletes cash in at Timber Lake, Herreid rodeos

Area cowboys and cowgirls had a lot of success in to local SDRA rodeos this weekend.

Jacob Carmody of Mobridge took second in bareback riding at the Days of 1910 Rodeo held Saturday and Sunday in Timber Lake.

Carmody rode to 78 points and earned $300. Jhett Knight of Porcupine had a 79-point ride to win the bareback title.

Trey Young of Dupree, the leading SDRA calf roper, notched another win with a time of 9.1 seconds and earned $591. JC Lawrence of Whitehorse took fourth at 12.1 at seconds and picked up $285.

Bailey and Cal Peterson of Dupree won the mixed team roping title at 7.2 seconds to make $696 each. Jewell and Don Bettelyoun of Eagle Butte used a 14.8-second run to take fifth and take home $216 each.

Hadley Jones of Eagle Butte scored a 72-point ride to take third in bull riding and secure $419.

Kaden Deal of Eagle Butte tied for third in saddle bronc riding where 75 points was worth $328.

Two area cowgirls placed in barrel racing. Dylan Lemmon of Eagle Butte had a 16.81-second run for fourth and $699. Minda Woodward of Dupree tied for fifth at 16.87 seconds and picked up $474.

Maci Maher of McLaughlin earned fourth in goat tying. Her eight-second run earned her $255.

Kody Woodward of Dupree tied for fourth in steer wrestling. He went 7.4 seconds and earned $292.

Sidni Ferguson of Dupree took fifth and Patty Burress of Isabel took seventh in ladies breakaway roping. Ferguson made $620 for a 2.9-second run. Burress made $282 for a 3.2-second run.

Jesse Dale of Trail City and Chad Hetzel of Lemmon took fifth in team roping. Their time of 6.8 seconds earned them $255 each.

Campbell County Rodeo

Logan Van Well of Selby and Kailee Webb of Isabel earned event titles at the Campbell County Rodeo held Friday and Saturday in Herreid.

Van Well was the only bareback rider to make the eight-second ride making his 68-point turn worth $800.

Webb bested the field in barrel racing with a 17.74-second run and earned $766. Brandy Holzer of Mobridge got in money, tying for fifth at 17.92 seconds and picking up $227.

The Hunt family had a strong rodeo.

Daycen Hunt of Ridgeview and Riley Hannum of Ft. Pierre took second in team roping at 9.0 seconds, securing $372 each. Kanton Hunt of Whitehorse and JJ Hunt of Ridgeview followed in third place where a 9.7-second run was worth $295 each. Laura Hunt of Ridgeview tied for sixth in ladies breakaway roping. She earned $150 with a time of 3.0 seconds.

Brent Woodward of Dupree took third in steer wrestling. He went 12 seconds flat and made $318.

Another big area rodeo highlight’s this weekend with the Isabel Rodeo on Saturday and Sunday. Also on Saturday and Sunday is the Perkins County Fair and Rodeo in Bison.

Days of 1910 Rodeo

Bareback Riding: 1. Jhett Knight, Porcupine, 79, $360; 2. Jacob Carmody, Mobridge, 78, $300; 3. Cole Gerhardt, Mandan, North Dakota, 75, $240.

Barrel Racing: 1. D’Ann Gehlsen, Mission, 16.54, $1,148; 2. Piper Cordes, Wall, 16.63, $998; 3. Sidni Jandreau, Kennebec, 16.80, $848; 4. Dylan Lemmon, Eagle Butte, 16.81; $699; 5. (tie) Minda Woodward, Dupree, 16.87, $474, Britta Thiel, Belle Fourche, 16.87, $474; 7. Jenna Humble, Oshoto, Wyoming, 16.88, $249; 8. Jaycie West, New Underwood, 16.92, $100.

Bull Riding: 1. Casey Heninger, Ft. Pierre, 86, $640; 2. Karter Kuhn, Glen Ullin, North Dakota, 80, $530; 3. Hadley Jones, Eagle Butte, 72, $419.

Calf Roping: 1. Trey Young, Dupree, 9.1, $591; 2. Treg Thorstenson, Lantry, 11.2, $489; 3. Brayden Price, Red Owl, 12.0, $387; 4. JC Lawrence, Whitehorse, 12.1, $285; 5. Tristan Spencer, Pierre, 12.3, $183; 6. Winston Brown, Piedmont, 12.8, $102.

Goat Tying: 1. Karissa Rayhill, Torrington, Wyoming, 6.9, $529; 2. Cashee McGee, Rhame, North Dakota, 7.8, $438; 3. Kailyn Groves, Faith, 7.9, $346; 4. Maci Maher, McLaughlin, 8.0, $255; 5. Bailey Tibbs, Ft. Pierre, 8.2, $164; 6. Layni Stevens, St. Lawrence, 8.3, $91.

Ladies Breakaway Roping: 1. (tie) Syerra Christensen, Kennebec, 2.4, $1,212, Hattie Renfrow, Buffalo, 2.4, $1,212; 3. Jessica Hemphill, Rapid City, 2.6, $959; 4. Sierra Lee, Rhame, North Dakota, 2.7, $789; 5. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 2.9, $620; 6. Jenna Fulton, St. Lawrence, 3.0, $451; 7. Patty Burress, Isabel, 3.2, $282; 8. Lainee Schonebaum, Burke, 3.3, $113.

Mixed Team Roping: 1. Bailey Peterson, Cal Peterson, Dupree, 7.2, $696; 2. Amy Johnson, Reva, Matt Zancanella, Aurora, 9.5, $576; 3. Keylee Zancanella, Clay Ullery, Aurora, 12.1, $456; 4. Jessica Magilke, Wyatt Magilke, Solen, North Dakota, 13.1, $336; 5. Jewel Bettelyoun, Don Bettelyoun, Eagle Butte, 14.8, $216; 6. Laynie Stevens, St. Lawrence, Treg Thorstenson, Lantry, 17.6, $120.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Ridge Ward, Martin, 77, $578; 2. Teigan Clark, Meadow, 76, $478; 3. (tie) Kaden Deal, Eagle Butte, 75, $328, Cooper West, Philip, 75, $328; 5. Cade Costello, Newell, 72, $179; 6. (tie) Clay Longbrake, Howes, 68, $50, Clint Donaldson, Sturgis, 68, $50.

Senior Mens Breakaway Roping: 1. Blaine Carey, Huron, 3.3, $654; 2. Darrell Barry, Belle Fourche, 4.4, $541; 3. Chuck Hamlin, Highmore, 5.5, $428; 4. Shawn Carey, Highmore, 5.8, $316; 5. Mark Schumacher, Wolsey, 5.9, $203; 6. Fay Jandreau, Highmore, 6.1, $113.

Steer Wrestling: 1. Joe Ross, Rosebud, 5.0, $738; 2. Tegun Spring, Enning, 6.2, $610; 3. Tristan Spencer, Pierre, 6.7, $483; 4. (tie) Kody Woodward, Dupree, 7.4, $292, Clint Nelson, Philip, 7.4, $292; 6. Miles Spickelmier, Buffalo, 8.0, $127.

Team Roping: 1. Jade Schmidt, Box Elder, Jade Nelson, Midland, 5.2, $821; 2. Jared Odens, Pierre, JD Gerard, Kennebec, 5.6, $679; 3. Tucker McDaniel, Midland, Clint Cobb, Red Owl, 5.9, $538; 4. Joe Ross, Rosebud, Clint Nelson, Philip, 6.6, $396; 5. Chad Hetzel, Lemmon, Jesse Dale, Trail City, 6.8, $255; 6. Travis Johnson, Tyan Johnson, Sisseton, 7.3, $141.

Campbell County Rodeo

Bareback Riding: 1. Logan Van Well, Selby, 68, $800.

Barrel Racing: 1. Kailee Webb, Isabel, 17.74, $766; 2. Brooklyn Hanson, Faith, 17.80, $624; 3. Kristen Zancanella, Aurora, 17.86, $501; 4. Makenzee Wheelhouse, Pierre, 17.89, $397; 5. (tie) Brandy Holzer, Mobridge, 17.92, $227, Heather Bosse, Cogswell, North Dakota, 17.92, $227; 7. Sidni Jandreau, Kennebec, 18.01, $85.

Bull Riding: 1. Casey Heninger, Ft. Pierre, 77, $464.

Calf Roping: 1. Brent Belkham, Blunt, 20.0, $436; 2. Tristan Spencer, Pierre, 30.3, $363.

Ladies Breakaway Roping: 1. Jessica Magilke, Solen, North Dakota, 2.2, $903; 2. (tie) Bailie Donner, Morristown, 2.8, $669, Bailey Tibbs, Ft. Pierre, 2.8, $669; 4. (tie) Josie Mousel, Colman, 2.9, $401, Sierra Lee, Rhame, North Dakota, 2.9, $401; 6. (tie) Laura Hunt, Ridgeview, 3.0, $150, Sidney Hanson, Faith, 3.0, $150.

Mixed Team Roping: 1. Keylee Zancanellla, Clay Ullery, Aurora, 6.9, $334; 2. (tie) Ashly Price, Faith, JD Gerard, Kennebec, 7.2, $251, Syerra Christensen, Kennebec, Carson Musick, Pierre, 7.2, $251; 4. Sidney Johnson, Tyan Johnson, Sisseton, 10.8, $167; 5. Layne Stevens, St. Lawrence, Beau Dean, Platte, 15.7, $111.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Kyle Hapney, Harrold, 75, $569.

Senior Mens Breakaway Roping: 1. Arlie Hulm, Faith, 2.9, $569; 2. Blaine Carey, Huron, 3.2, $471; 3. (tie) Chad Hetzel, Lemmon, 3.5, $324, Glen Hostutler, Midland, 3.5, $324; 5. Mark Schumacher, Wolsey, 3.7, $177; 6. Dean Moncur, 5.1, $98.

Steer Wrestling: 1. Clint Nelson, Philip, 5.4, $485; 2. Tristan Spencer, Pierre, 8.5, $401; 3. Brent Woodward, Dupree, 12.0, $318; 4. Tucker Even, Burke, 13.4, $234.

Team Roping: 1. Clay Ullery, Matt Zancanella, Aurora, 5.5, $450; 2. Daycen Hunt, Ridgeview, Riley Hannum, Ft. Pierre, 9.0, $372; 3. Kanton Hunt, Whitehorse, JJ Hunt, Ridgeview, 9.7, $295; 4. Colton Musick, Carson Musick, Pierre, 10.3, $217; 5. Dillon Alverez,Menoken, North Dakota, Zac Dunlop, Rolla, North Dakota, 10.9, $139; 6. Kevin Kosel, Glenham, Clint Nelson, Philip, 11.5,$77.