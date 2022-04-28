Area receives much needed rain, more expected this week

Spring weather in South Dakota has always been a bit unpredictable, but last week’s myriad of conditions on Friday and Saturday was an example of just how volatile Mother Nature can be.

In a matter of 24 hours last week, residents of South Dakota experienced severe thunderstorms, winds of more than 70 miles per hour, tornado warnings, heavy rains and in some places blizzard conditions.

Along with these mixed conditions came much needed moisture. In some areas, it came down fast and furious in storms, overwhelming storm drains and culverts, causing localized flooding in concentrated areas.

According to some reports, more than four inches fell in areas east of Buffalo with an average of two or more inches in the West River areas.

The National Weather Service data shows that in the Mobridge area, more than two inches fell between Friday and Saturday. Just south of Mobridge, rain measured 1.75 inches in the Akaska and Gettysburg areas with localized reports of 2 or more inches in some areas.

The map show 1.5 inches recorded in the Selby area, but some rural residents are reporting up to nearly three inches in some spots east of Mobridge.

There were also reports od damage caused by flooding in some areas West River and near Glenham.

More much needed rain is expected in the area at the end of this week.

