Arlyn Miller had passion for restoring tractors

Arlyn C. Miller, 77, died Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at his home northwest of Java.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Java with Pastor Mary Lou Gruebele leading the service.

Interment followed at the church cemetery under the direction of Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle.

Arlyn Calvin Miller, son of Emelia (Martin) Hiles and Jacob A. Miller, was born at Ipswich, on Jan. 27, 1941. He lived with his family on the farm four miles east of Bowdle until 1945. The family then relocated to a farm near Tolstoy. Arlyn attend rural school and Ipswich High School.

Following his schooling, he worked for a gravel crew and farmed with his parents.

Arlyn married Sharon Haux at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Nov. 4, 1966. They first lived on the farm near Tolstoy. In 1969, they relocated to Sharon’s home farm five and one-half miles northwest of Java. This is where Arlyn lived the rest of his life.

Although he was slowed by a leg amputation in 2012, he maintained interest in the farm the rest of his life.

Arlyn was confirmed at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bowdle. He belonged to St. Paul Lutheran Church since 1969, where he served on the council.

He was passionate about restoring tractors and loved working with horses. Arlyn also enjoyed hunting, polka music, attending parades and doodling in notepads. In recent years he enjoyed watering plants and keeping up the garden. Arlyn spent lots of time tinkering in his shop and “Millerized” different items to varying degrees of success.

Arlyn is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon; three daughters, Vickie (Terry) Moes of Kranzburg, Jan (Nick Stidler) of Bismarck, N.D., and Sara (Ronald) Opheim of Selby; two brothers, Harold Miller of Aberdeen and Eugene Miller of Bowdle; one sister, Eldena Hanson-Russell of Brookings; two half-sisters, Loretta Wolff of New Salem, N.D., and Gladys Hanchett of Lapeer, Mich.; and seven grandchildren, Justin, Jaclyn and Jenica Moes, Brian Sautner and Adrian Stidler, and Jacob and Penni Opheim.

He was preceded in death by his one son, Roger, on June 28, 1992; his father, Jacob, on June 9, 1967; his mother, Emelia, on June 17, 1983; half-brother, Milton; half-sister, Barbara Metzger; three brothers-in-law, Ervin Wolff, Ray Hanchett and Don Metzger; and his parents-in-law, Ervin and Emma (Schneider) Haux.

Honorary bearers were Melvin and LaVonne Rohrbach of Roscoe, Bernard Herman of Selby and the John and Marie Lout family.

Casket bearers were his sons-in-law, Terry, Nick and Ronald; and grandson; Justin, Brian and Jacob.

