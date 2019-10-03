Art historian will interview residents about Howe murals

The administration of the City of Mobridge has been working with the South Dakota State Historical Preservation Office staff on a nomination for the Scherr-Howe Event Center, home to the Oscar Howe murals, to become a National Landmark. The national Parks system has reviewed the nomination and has requested more information about the facility.

In order to gather more information about Scherr-Howe, the state has hired Jennifer McLerran, who is an associate professor of art history at Northern Arizona University, to come to Mobridge to interview area residents about the murals.

McLerran will be in Mobridge to research information and has requested to visit with community members on what the murals mean to them. She will be available to talk to area residents Thursday, Oct. 3, and Friday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Scherr-Howe. Anyone interested in speaking with McLarran on Thursday and Friday is asked to come to Scherr-Howe to speak with her.

If residents cannot make it during that time period, McLarren said other arrangements can be made while she is here.

McLerran teaches Native American art history and museum studies. She has a Ph.D. in Native American art from the University of Washington, Master of Fine Arts degree in painting from Colorado State University and a Master of Humanities degree from the University of Colorado.

Dr. McLerran served as Curator at the Kennedy Museum of Art at Ohio University from 2001 to 2007 and curator of the museum from 2007-2009.

Dr. McLerran has also authored numerous articles on Native American art and culture for American Indian Art and American Indian Culture and Research Journal. She is currently completing a new book, tentatively titled “New Deal Navajo Weaving.”