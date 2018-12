Art students from Mobridge-Pollock High School were awarded for their hard work as the group took fi rst place in the Lakota Nation Invitational held in Rapid City last week. Pictured with the awards are (from left) JOM students Cadee Peltier and Maya Runnels, art instructor Deb Walker, JOM instructor Monica Weninger Schmaltz and MPHS senior Calico Ducheneaux.