Arthur Sandmeier was talented musician

Funeral services for Arthur Sandmeier, 80, of Mobridge, were held Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 at Family Worship Center.

Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Arthur passed away on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Arthur Eugene Sandmeier was born on March 20, 1937, in rural Bowdle to Joseph and Elizabeth (Voegle) Sandmeier. He was the youngest of seven children. He grew up on the farm north of Bowdle and attended country school. He was confirmed and a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bowdle. He continued to farm as a young man.

On March 9, 1958, he married Virginia P. Ruff and from this union five children were born. They also raised their first-born grandson, Joseph Warren Sandmeier. They were married until 2001.

The family farm was sold around 1964 and they moved to Bowdle. Art worked in construction and also moved hay stacks for area farmers and ranchers. They moved to Mobridge in the fall of 1966. He worked as an orderly at Mobridge Community Hospital for 12 years. The family worked together, cutting trees part-time after school and on weekends. Art built a cherry-picker and went to work full-time, operating a tree service from 1978 to 1996. He invented several machines to improve the business. He also started a country/old time music band. He enjoyed playing guitar and accordion for many years, as well as playing in other bands. He retired, but continued doing landscaping work.

In the spring of 2001, he met a special friend, Marlene Klingman of Mobridge. They spent the next 16 years together, enjoying life and retirement to the fullest.

Art had several medical complications through the years, but the Lord blessed him and his family with many years of love, laughs, music, activities, projects, stories and memories with his family, which he thought so highly of.

Arthur is survived by his sons, Bradley Arthur of Mobridge, and Kelly E. (Vicky) Sandmeier of Yankton; daughters, Carmen Quinn Steiger Gisi (Duane) of Mobridge, and Valerie K. Sandmeier of Mobridge; 17 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; sisters, Emma Olson and Adeline Stadel, both of Mobridge; many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, family and friend; and special friend, Marlene Klingman.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Peggy Lee Sandmeier; granddaughter, Haley Sandmeier; his parents; brothers, Adolph, Ruben and Raymond; and sister, Edna Huft.