Attempted cattle theft launches investigation

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is working with Utah authorities to arrest an individual involved in the attempted fraud of a local business.

According to Walworth County Sheriff Josh Boll, a Utah man, Jonathon Robinson, had attempted to defraud Mobridge Livestock Auction (MLA) by purchasing cattle through an online bidding process. Boll said Robinson attempted to secure 206 cattle for $216,423 and provided banking information through the online bidding site.

Boll was notified Friday, March 2, that there were not enough funds to cover the cattle sale in the bank. No cattle were released to Robinson or a representative for him, although employees at the MLA were told there was a truck en route to pick up the cattle. No truck ever arrived at the facility.

Boll is working with Utah authorities and is waiting for a warrant to be issued from the Walworth County State’s Attorney.

Robinson will be charged with attempted grand theft, a Class 3 felony.

Boll said Utah authorities will take Robinson into custody and he will be extradited to Walworth County.

– Katie Zerr –