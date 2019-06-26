Mobridge Weather

Autopsy shows no drugs involved

By Katie Zerr | on June 26, 2019

The results of the autopsy of a Mobridge woman who died Sunday, May 5, at the Brown Palace Apartments, show drugs were not the cause of death.
According to Walworth County Coroner Eric Schley, who received the results last week, Cristany Jo Seewalker, did not die of a drug overdose, which had been the suspected cause of death.
He did not release the official cause of her death.

