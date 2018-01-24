‘Babe’ Schneider was a talented painter

Funeral services for Lydia “Babe” Schneider, 90, of Aberdeen, were held Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at Good Shepherd Church in Aberdeen with Rev. Tim Sersen and Rev. Liz Dieseth officiating.

Burial was in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory of Aberdeen.

Babe died on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at ManorCare Health Services in Aberdeen.

Lydia “Babe” Buechler, daughter of Henry and Elizabeth (Opp) Buechler, was born on Oct. 22, 1927, in Bowdle. She graduated from Bowdle High School with the Class of 1947. After earning her Teacher’s Certificate at Northern State Teachers College, Babe taught country school in the Bowdle/Java area.

Babe was united in marriage to Ervin Schneider on June 26, 1949, in Bowdle. They worked the Schneider family farm until 1960 when they moved to Aberdeen. She worked part-time at Shopko. In the mid 1970s, Babe taught as a Certified Ceramics Instructor and operated a shop out of her home. She did this for 40-plus years. She was an extremely talented painter. Over the years, she had the opportunity to judge ceramics and china painting at shows and county fairs.

Babe was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and church circles. She was a very giving person and always had others in mind. Her family was very important to her, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Grateful for having shared Babe’s life are her children, Colleen (David) Diven of Tulsa, Okla., Lyle (Pam) Schneider of Bismarck, N.D., and Troy Schneider of Aberdeen; three grandchildren, Whitney Schneider, Sara Fourie and Jeffrey Diven; two great-grandsons, Patrick and Rowan Fourie; and one brother, Helmuth Buechler of Tulsa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant son Keith (January 1955), and five brothers and sisters.

Casketbearers were Matt Hirsch, Mike Hirsch, Roger Hirsch, Sara Fourie, Jeffrey Divan and Whitney Schneider.