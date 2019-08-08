‘Bad Company’ puts on winning show at derby

A team from the south took first and a team from the north took second at the 26th annual Mobridge Demolition Derby held Saturday at Mobridge Rodeo Grounds.

When all the dust settled in the A Main, the Bad Company team of Cody Birkeland of Dupree and Randy Brown of Pierre were crowned as the 2019 champions. For winning their first round and the championship flight battles, the duo won $4,500 and the champions’ trophy.

A pair of North Dakotans took second. The team of Boar Christensen of Lamour, N.D., and Brady Larson of Valley City, N.D., snared the honor and made $2,500.

Two teams of Bridge City drivers made the finals. Thunder and Lightning, namely Derrick Orth and Jace Lipp, took third place to make $1,500. The Fischer brothers, Josh and Aaron, took fifth to make $200 under the name of Team Undecided. Sandwiched between the Mobridge teams in fourth place were Heavy Impact. Aberdeen drivers Houston Fortin and Kurt Himunga picked up $200 for their finish. Lipp made another $500 when he was named Mad Dog driver of the A Main.

The teams that lost their first-round matchups met in the B Main, and a Mobridge team won that battle. The Feiock Derby Team, Pat and Matt Feiock, won the heat to make $1,200. Over the Hill, Tony Franklin of Sanborn, N.D., and Bret Stringer of Lincoln, N.D., took second for $600. Strenger won another $300 as the B Main Mad Dog award winner.

Orth claimed victory in the One Run and Done heat of single drivers. Orth added $1,500 to his day with the victory. A pair of North Dakota drivers took the rest of the One Run and Done prize money. Tory Heid won $750 for second. Mike Schmidt won $500 for third and another $500 as the One Run and Done Mad Dog award winner.