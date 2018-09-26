BALL FIVE: Football drama too many missed

One of the first things I noticed at Tiger Stadium on Friday was there were a whole lot of people who weren’t at the game, but were there for homecoming the Friday before.

Sure, the weather wasn’t the same and it wasn’t the annual homecoming game. But geez, bundle up, have some hot chocolate, bring a blanket to sit on. South Dakota autumn Friday nights were made for high school football.

You missed a truly magical night of football. I kind of feel bad for you. I feel worse for the fans who decided to call it a night when the Tigers trailed 28-14. I called a relative an idiot to his face. He answered that he knew that.

Rarely in high school football are games filled with such drama. Things looked dire for the Tigers when Groton Area scored on back-to-back offensive plays to take the 14-point lead. Things looked more promising when the Tigers answered late in the third quarter to get within eight points. Then, with just more than 10 minutes to play, the Tigers scored again, but the two-point conversion did not happen for the second straight time and the Tigers needed to score again to pull off the win. They held Groton once followed by a drive that ended with a turnover on downs at the Groton 30. Then they forced another Groton punt and got the ball back 49 yards from the end zone with three minutes to play. Two first downs later and the Tigers were within striking distance, but the clock had ticked down to 1:20. It kept ticking as the Tigers picked up a few yards. Things looked bleak with the Tigers facing fourth down at the 14 with just 18 seconds on the clock, but a Groton Area pass interference kept the drive alive. The Tigers were now at the nine-yard line with 10 seconds to go. The first play was an incomplete pass. On the last play of the game, quarterback Caden Halsey hit wide out Braxton Albers at the four. Albers fought and stretched for the end zone but came up two feet short.

I often ask people, what do you have to do on Friday night that is better than attending a high school football game? It is rare when the answer is not stammered. The funny thing is that 90 percent of people don’t realize what they are missing. They don’t realize the value their entertainment dollar has at high school sports.

They missed a lot on Friday.