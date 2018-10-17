BALL FIVE: The dreaded three-way tie for first actually happened

Last week I told you there was a distinct possibility that the Tiger football team could end up in a three-way tied for first place in Class 11B Region 1, and that that was a bad thing.

It happened. We did not get by with a little help from our friends.

I did miss one important game. It didn’t go our way and it cost us. I assumed (and you know what assume makes of you and me) that Stanley County was going to beat a Chamberlain team that was 2-5 at home in Fort Pierre on Friday. That didn’t happen. Stanley County frittered away a possible 6-2 record with a 20-7 loss to Chamberlain.

It cost the Tigers first in the region, but it cost the Buffaloes more. They now have to go, as an at-large team, to Mt. Vernon to take on the 7-1 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Titans.

The blow it dealt the Tigers was now our hometown boys do not get a postseason game in the friendly confines of Tiger Stadium. Last week I stated that if there were a three-way tie, the tie-breaker process had to go seven deep to solve the dilemma. That’s where Roncalli playing undefeated Canton gave the Cavaliers the number one seed. For Groton Area and Mobridge-Pollock, it came down to Beresford winning over Mt. Vernon/Plankinton to finish with 43.875 seed points and Sioux Falls Christian losing to Tea Area to finish with 34.5 seed points.

Man, it would have been fun to have Groton Area come here or even have an at-large team like Custer or Elk Point-Jefferson have to make the long trip, but that’s the way the cookie crumbles.

It’s going to be exciting on Thursday. If you remember, the Mobridge-Pollock vs. Groton Area game here midway through the season was a thriller. It will be again. Both teams are better than they were a month ago. Well, I know our Tigers are and I am figuring the Groton team has progressed, too.

Black and Orange fight, fight, fight!