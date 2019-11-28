BALL FIVE: ‘A’ tourney was a dandy

It’s too bad that each of the three volleyball tournaments couldn’t have had their own gym on Saturday. The final day of Class A volleyball was tightly played and dramatic, but our Class A sisters were sharing a gym with the Class B and Class AA tourneys, so some of that intensity had to have been lost or swallowed up by the noises and concentrations of the other matches.

The Class A tourney would have been really unique had the games been played in one gym with all eyes on all of the action. Here’s why. All four matches went five sets. They were all as competitive as can be.

First eight seed Bridgewater-Emery and six seed Groton Area went at it. They split the first four sets with two of them needing a 26th point to win. In the rubber match, Bridgewater-Emery eked out a 15-13 win.

The consolation title match was up next with seven seed Madison upsetting four seed Winner, and it came in true upset manner. Winner jumped out to a 20 lead before Madison came storming back to tie the match at 2-2 before pulling out a 15-12 win to earn the trophy.

The third-place match was back and forth between one seed Miller and three seed McCook Central/Montrose. The two teams alternated wins to get to two matches each before Miller took over with a 15-4 win in the rubber match.

The championship match between five seed Sioux Falls Christian and Dakota Valley was a barnburner. Sioux Falls Christian won two tight sets 25-22 and 25-23 before Dakota Valley won the only run-away set 25-16 and then came back to sneak out a 25-22 win. Sioux Falls Christian secured its sixth straight and fifth in six years with a 15-11 win in the deciding set.

You may have noticed I did not use the word upset even though it was five versus one. Well, even though Sioux Falls Christian came in with nine losses, six were against teams from Iowa and two were against AA teams. Dakota Valley did beat them in September, but Christian avenged that loss about two weeks ago.

Before I’m done, I have to give kudos to CSDC team Faulkton Area for taking second in Class B. The Trojans had one heck of a season, but don’t be surprised they made the championship as a seven seed. They were ranked second in state so those first two wins were not upsets.