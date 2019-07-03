BALL FIVE: Animals did not play well with others due to heat, humidity

Man, it was a weird night at Mobridge Rodeo Grounds for the opening performance of the 74th Sitting Bull Stampede. It must have been the weather.

The heat, high humidity, dew point and impending rain had the animals unusually cranky. The bucking horses did not play well with others. By my count there were a half dozen re-rides offered to cowboys because the bronc they drew simply did not want to perform. In the timed events, the horses were pretty cantankerous, too.

There were some spectacular moments though. In bareback there were 78- and 79.5-point rides. Saddle bronc was brought to an exclamation point when Shorty Garrett of Eagle Butte ripped off an exhilarating 82-point ride.

When the bulls finally got their turn to show off their skills, they did not disappoint. Of course, the cowboys suffered there, too. Most of them should have been glad that the front slowed and the rain stayed away. That way they were all landing on dry dirt instead of mud. That’s not much of a consolation prize, but hey, there aren’t any consolation prizes in rodeo anyway.

Actually, it was kind of like that in new grandstands, too. There were many times when it was time for the crowd to roar, that a lot of people there for kids’ night were busy tending to cranky kids and missing the rodeo action.

Speaking of the new grandstands, they are fabulous. If what has been done renovating the Stampede’s home so far is any indication, next year’s 75th anniversary celebration is going to be held in one grand rodeo arena.