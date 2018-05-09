BALL FIVE: Begeman, Panther relay teams excel at Howard Wood

It’s funny how the mind works. When I went to look up results from the Howard Wood Relays held this weekend in Sioux Falls, the first thing I wanted to find out was how far Trevor Begeman of Herreid/Selby Area threw the shot put.

My first wonder was not where he placed in a meet that was featuring the best throwers in South Dakota, North Dakota and the three-state area around Sioux Falls.

Begeman, who leads all of South Dakota with a top throw of 58 feet, 11 inches this year, did not reach that mark in Sioux Falls, but he did throw 55-6, which beat every South Dakota thrower. It, in fact, beat every thrower but one. Nick Phelps from Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central, Iowa, sent the shot 61-9 to win the Howard Wood title.

So, while Begeman did not reach a new distance, did not get to 59 feet or 60 feet, he did beat all the South Dakotans, North Dakotans, Minnesotans and Nebraskans.

Nice weekend for Begeman. Onward and upward with the heavy lead ball.

Timber Lake had a nice Howard Wood showing with two relay teams placing in the B Division. The Panthers took fourth place in the medley and sixth in the 4×800.

Running a 3:46.39 and taking fourth in the medley were Isaac Kraft, Tucker Kraft, Beau DuBray and Kuper Heck. Ian Beyer ran with Isaac Kraft, DuBray and Heck for a sixth-place time of 8:44.01 in 4×800.

The Panthers are in good shape to have a chance to make some noise at state this year. The medley team is ranked fourth in Class B, while the 4×800 team is ranked seventh. Heck has the fourth fastest time in the 800 so far. Isaac Kraft is ranked third in triple jump and is qualified in high jump.