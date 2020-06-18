BALL FIVE: Better get to a game because these girls can play

If you haven’t made it up to Legion Memorial Field for a 13-14 Teeners baseball game yet, let me tell you something, the girls can play.

Say what, you ask? The 13-14 Teeners are a team that has 13 players on its roster and eight of them are girls. The team is off to a 2-3 start, including a pair of home wins.

Before I go any further, the boys can play, too. They all start and are the leaders of the team. Two of those boys make up what is an even bigger curiosity than having eight girls on a baseball team. Jackson Eisemann and Simon Fried are both lefthanded. That, of course, is not the oddity. What is, is that they are they are the team’s catchers. I played baseball from ages 8 to 18 and have umped hundreds of games since. Except for maybe a Little League game where one of those two was wearing the tools of ignorance, I have never been involved in a game with a lefthanded catcher. They both caught on Monday night. By the way, they both also pitched and when Eisemann was done on the mound, he became another rarity as the team’s lefthanded shortstop.

The boys will get their due. We are here to talk about the girls.

Eight girls. They are one short of a starting nine. They are the first girls to play Teener baseball since Samantha Good Shield spent the summer of 2014 on the team.

While the girls have some ground to make up on the baseball field, they are plenty experienced on the softball field. It’s just a matter of using the skills garnered from that game and adapting them. They will figure that out. Heck, I could see massive improvements from their first home game on Wednesday to their second on Monday.

Their softball game is not suffering either. After splitting games with Heather Overland and the Mobridge adult women (a 10-9 loss and a 16-15 win), the girls’ 14U team is 3-1 in the women’s softball league.

Four girls started in Monday’s come-from-behind win over Selby and all four contributed to the win.

Here’s what each of the four girls did to help the Teeners win their game.

Grace Overland came on in relief and threw three innings of shutout baseball for the win.

Mariah Goehring went one-for-four at the plate and drove home the team’s fourth run of the game.

Sophia Overland went hitless, but drew two walks and caught everything that went her way in centerfield.

Jacy Netterville, like Sophia Overland, drew two walks, but it was a play in right field that was huge. With two on and two outs in the top of the eighth, Netterville charged a would-be base hit to right, came up firing and threw the hitter out at first base, putting an end to an apparent scoring play.

This is a fun baseball team. There aren’t many chances to catch them at home. They play Pierre here on Friday at 5 p.m. After that, their only home date is on July 1 when Lemmon comes to town.