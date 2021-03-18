BALL FIVE: Boys hit state gym floors next with what should be two exciting tourneys

The girls’ weekend of state tournament basketball provided some excellent play, exciting moments and star-studded action.

The Lady Wolverines from Herreid/Selby Area proved they deserved to be called one of the very best teams in Class B with their play over the weekend.

The boys are up next with their state tournaments being played Thursday through Saturday.

The Class A tournament in Sioux Falls has an excellent field with top-notch teams from top to bottom.

Undefeated and seeded number one, Vermillion went through the Dak XII pretty impressively. They beat two seed Dakota Valley by 11 and four seed Sioux Falls Christian by 11. Their closest game against teams in the tournament was their first-round opponent, eight seed Dell Rapids. The Quarriers played the Tanagers to a two-point game in late January. At 16-6, Dell Rapids is going to be a tough out for an eight seed.

Second seed Dakota Valley takes on seven seed Winner. If you simply want to go by our personal connection, the Warriors are in for a tough time. Winner had to get a little lucky to get past the Tigers in the SoDak 16, after beating Mobridge-Pollock by five in a high-scoring game during the regular season. When the Tigers faced Dakota Valley in Madison on Jan. 20, the game was over almost before it started. While Winner has Brady Fritz, who as third-team all-state last year, 21-1 Dakota Valley has first-teamer, returning Class A Player of the Year, Paul Bruns.

That Winner, at 20-2, is the seven seed tells you how close the seed points were among the teams.

Chamberlain, the second Big Dakota Conference team in the tournament, has a tough matchup also. The six seed Cubs (17-4) meet the three seed Sioux Valley Cossacks. The Cossacks are 21-1 with their only loss to Dakota Valley. The Cubs have losses to Winner, West Central and Class B teams Hanson and Lyman. Plus they lost three in a row to end the regular season.

The 4-5 game is an interesting matchup, but then again, 4-5 games usually are. I would think four seed Sioux Falls Christian (17-5) should be favored against five seed St. Thomas More (19-3), but Christian is playing without one of the best players in the state. Noah Van Donkersgoed, their 6’5” star dislocated his ankle and is out for the tournament. Although, Sioux Falls Christian only beat St. Thomas More by six points when they played early in the season.

If things go the way I think they will in the first round, things are going to get pretty interesting this weekend.

The Class B tourney in Aberdeen is going to pretty salty in its own right.

At 22-1, De Smet is the number one seed. The Bulldogs take on a gritty eight seed in 16-7 Lower Brule. We all know just how good Lower Brule can be. De Smet pretty much cruised through the regular season. They lost a four-point game to Sioux Valley on the last day of December and have won 17 straight since. They also have returning Class B Player of the Year, Kalen Garry. While Lower Brule has seven losses, they haven’t had one in a while. They’ve won 10 straight in their own right. I’m not simply giving this game to De Smet.

Two seed Canistota (21-2) and seven seed Aberdeen Christian (18-4) might be another close tussle. Canistota’s only losses were to De Smet and Viborg-Hurley and they have wins over White River and Dell Rapids St. Mary. Aberdeen Christian has a couple bad losses, but they have been an improving team all year long. The difference might be youth. Aberdeen Christian starts three sophomores.

The only question with White River is, “what seed will they be this year?” Including last year’s COVID-19 tourney in which they were set to play, this is the 16th straight state tournament for the Tigers. Oh, the answer is, they are the number three seed at 17-5. They take on six seed Dell Rapids St. Mary. The 19-4 Cardinals beat White River 89-72 at the Corn Palace on Jan. 2. That was a long time ago. It’s a good bet this one will be a nail-biter.

Viborg-Hurley is the four seed at 17-5 and takes on Lyman who is the five seed at 19-4. Viborg-Hurley is doing like Corsica-Stickney did in the B girls’ tourney. They are playing, and did all season, without their best player. Chase Mason, who was an all-stater last year, has missed basketball and football this year with a knee injury. But they still have enough to have beaten Canistota and Aberdeen Christian, both by double digits, and play De Smet to within four points. Lyman does not have big credentials. They did beat Chamberlain by one and had two close losses to White River.

This tourney, too, has the potential to be a drama-filled weekend.

There is going to be a ton of NCAA basketball on this weekend, but don’t ask about any games that happen before Sunday. I’ll be glued to South Dakota high school basketball.

