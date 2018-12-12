Ball Five: Busy, challenging days ahead for MP basketball

Well folks, if you have something to do besides spending a lot of time in Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium the next few days, you can still pick and choose which basketball games you will get to see. From Thursday through Tuesday, there will be 11 varsity basketball games played in the gym.

This next week is going to be a big test for both MoPo teams, but especially for the Lady Tigers who are playing four games in six days. The first three are games against teams the Lady Tigers are looking to stop losing streaks against.

The Lady Tigers host Timber Lake on Thursday, Herreid/Selby Area in the Rotary Classic on Saturday, Sully Buttes on Monday and Lemmon on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers and Lady Panthers are playing for the 46th time on Thursday. The Lady Tigers hold a 29-16 record in the series, but the Lady Panthers have won the last six, including a 63-33 win in Timber Lake last year.

The Lady Tigers and Wolverines are playing for the eighth time on Saturday. The Lady Tigers won the first meeting during the 2010-11 season, but Herreid/Selby Area has won the last six. The Wolverines raced past the Lady Tigers 57-22 at last year’s Rotary Classic.

The 2010-11 season was also the last time the Lady Tigers beat Sully Buttes. The Lady Tigers and Chargers are playing for the 42nd time on Monday. While the Chargers’ 58-32 win last year was their seventh straight in the series, the Lady Tigers still hold a tight 21-20 lead, overall.

The Lady Tigers and Cowgirls are tipping off for the 56th time on Tuesday. The Cowgirls won a 59-44 game in Lemmon last year to break a three-game Lady Tiger win streak. The Lady Tigers own a 33-22 record in the series.

Thursday and Monday are doubleheaders and Saturday’s Rotary Classic is a doubleheader of sorts, too, so the Tigers have Timber Lake, Herreid/Selby Area and Sully Buttes coming to town.

The Tigers and Panthers are playing for the 46th time in a renewed rivalry. The Tigers won 50-40 in Timber Lake last year. That was the first time the teams had played since the 2009-10 season. Before that the teams had not played since 1983. The Tigers are 35-10 overall against Timber Lake, but the Panthers went to state last year (took fifth) and are ranked fifth in Class B in the early going.

While Mobridge and Selby played 78 times and Mobridge and Herreid played 20 times, Mobridge-Pollock and Herreid/Selby Area are playing for just the third time. It hasn’t been successful for the Tigers. The Wolverines are 2-0 in the new series, winning 51-37 two years ago and 43-40 in last year’s Rotary Classic.

Monday’s game will be the 66th meeting between the Tigers and Sully Buttes in a series that began during the 1933-34 season. The Tigers lead the series 42-23, but the Chargers have won three straight, including a 70-35 win in Onida last year. The defending State B champions are ranked fourth in Class B this year.

The next few days are going to be busy, busy, busy at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium, and they will be very telling about what kind of basketball teams the Lady Tigers and Tigers have a chance to be this season.