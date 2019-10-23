BALL FIVE: Eye of Tiger trophy has special meaning

Since 2014, the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers and Groton Area Tigers have been playing for the Eye of the Tiger trophy.

Groton Area won the first seven games, five in the regular season and two in the playoffs, before the Tigers beat Groton Area 13-7 in Groton in the postseason last fall.

Friday’s 34-12 win over Groton Area is the first time Mobridge-Pollock has gotten to celebrated winning the traveling trophy in front of the home crowd.

The Eye of the Tiger traveling trophy is the brainchild of 1957 Mobridge High School graduate, Roy Gay, who now lives in Ohio.

Back when it was conceived, Gay said, “I was just thinking of how short the Tigers’ season is and schedule is and thought maybe having a little early-season rah-rah might help push them to another 2010-type season each year. I really hope it continues for a few years and develops into a great experience for the teams.”

It took the Tigers a few years to get the trophy home, but here it is and will remain until Groton Area can wrestle it away.

The trophy holds court in the weight room at Mobridge-Pollock High School. Head coach Paul Goehring said it is there as a reminder for the kids to keep lifting weights.

“I talked to the kids in the spring about how last year’s games both came down to two feet,” said Goehring, “and that Groton was only losing three seniors, while we were losing seven who were significant players. I said this year was going to come down to which team lifted more in the offseason.”

Goehring’s directive hit home to the Tigers. If you were at the game on Friday, you saw, especially in the second half, which team was the stronger, more physical team. Offensively and defensively, the Tigers controlled almost all of the action after the intermission.

“Friday showed who was more physical,” said Goehring. “All the credit goes to the kids. They put the time in in the weight room.”

As the postseason approaches, the games are going to get tougher and tougher. Garretson, though just 3-5, is going to be no slouch. The Blue Dragons have already squared off against number one (according to the coaches poll) Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan, number three Webster Area and number four McCook Central/Montrose. In case you are wondering, the Tigers are ranked seventh in both the coaches and media polls.

Garretson will not, will not be awed by the Tigers’ ability to play football. But they just might not have what it takes to play four quarters against a team that has gotten bigger, faster and stronger, thanks to dedication and hard work.

Hey Roy, we did it! We have the Eye of the Tiger trophy back at MPHS where it belongs!