BALL FIVE: First things first, but SoDak 16 matchup is anybody’s guess

If there was going to be any drama last night, it was erased before lunch when Crow Creek informed Mobridge-Pollock that they were going to forfeit their Region 6A volleyball match with the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Chieftains were just an 8-19 club during the regular season, and the Lady Tigers beat them 25-11, 25-2 at the BDC, so there was no reason to suspect they were going to make things difficult for the Lady Tigers anyway, but inot playing the match did do one thing for the girls. It assured them that no one was going to suffer some kind of injury and that everyone is going to be fresh for Thursday’s matchup.

After they beat Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 3-0 last night, the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes will be at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Thursday to see which team will earn the right to represent Region 6A at the SoDak 16.

The Lady Buffaloes have a respectable club this year. They went 17-8 during the regular season. However, White River is the only team they have beaten who has a winning record.

The 25-7 Lady Tigers, on the other hand, have a 9-7 record against teams with winning records, including beating Stanley County 25-3, 25-19 in the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational in early September.

Teams should never look past their next opponent, but hey, we’re not the team so let’s look ahead.

If the Lady Tigers win and advance, they are the number eight seed in Class A. That means mission one, getting to the SoDak 16 will have been accomplished. So will have mission two been accomplished. That was earning a top eight seed and being the de facto home team for their SoDak 16 matchup.

If there are no upsets, the Lady Tigers would take on nine seed Wagner in the SoDak 16 at a place yet to be determined. But if (seeded one through seven) Sioux Falls Christian, Rapid City Christian, Groton Area, Miller, Aberdeen Roncalli, Platte-Geddes or Dell Rapids would get beat in their region, the Lady Tigers would move up and we would have to recalculate who they play.

I think it’s quite likely that at least one of those higher seeds goes down. Milbank (19-11) will give Aberdeen Roncalli (18-5) a hard time. Roncalli beat Milbank in three sets a couple weeks ago, but the Bulldogs kept every set close. Dell Rapids (23-6) and Madison (19-7) could go either way. Dell Rapids won a 3-1 match on Oct. 17 where all in all four sets, four points was the largest margin. In Region 5A, Platte-Geddes (28-6) is going to be tested by Mount Vernon/Plankinton (18-10) and Wagner (23-6) is playing Parkston (25-10), a team that has beaten them twice. Wagner and MVP played in late September and Wagner eked out a 3-2 win. Wagner beat Parkston 2-0 in late August, but Parkston beat Wagner 3-0 on Oct. 10 and 2-1 on Oct. 21.

First things first, the Lady Tigers have to take care of business on Thursday, but after that, I wouldn’t make any plans as to who they will play or where they will play them.

One thing that had better be for sure, whoever the Lady Tigers play should be the team making the longer road trip, at least that’s the way things are supposed to work.

In the other half of Region 6A, one seed Miller (26-6) swept eight seed McLaughlin and five seed North Central (12-17) upended four seed Dupree (15-13) in a match that wasn’t decided until the Thunder won the fifth set 15-13. Miller will host North Central on Thursday.

As for the Lady Tigers vs. Lady Buffaloes history, the two squads first played during the 1991-92 season. The Lady Tigers have dominated play with a 24-5 record, including 10-1 in the postseason. The Lady Tigers have won the last eight and 18 of the last 19 matchups.