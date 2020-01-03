BALL FIVE: Former Tribune intern makes PFL Championship finals

It was not that long ago that David Michaud was the summer intern here at the Tribune. He spent the summer of 2010 in the Bridge City.

I knew him as a fledgling mixed martial arts fighter from Pine Ridge back then. He already has his nickname Bulldawg, but I don’t think he had ever fought outside the borders of South Dakota. Besides, he still had another year of studies at SDSU to complete.

I’ve been following his career since then. First there was a workout video that surfaced, when I said to myself but probably out loud, “Holy cow, our intern is an animal!”

In 2012, Michaud earned a spot on “The Ultimate Fighter 16.” He only lasted one episode because he was beaten in his first outing.

After bouts in three different organizations, Michaud is now a welterweight in the Professional Fighters League.

He has had an interesting career and just had a very interesting year.

It did not start the way he wanted. In his first fight of the year, he got knocked out in 17 seconds by a fighter named Sadibou Sy. A liver kick did Michaud in.

After a little recovery time in his home base Phoenix, Michaud came back with a first-round knockout over Handesson Ferreira. If the fight had not ended in the first round, Michaud would not have made the field to compete for the PFL championship. But he got the knockout and made the bracket.

On Oct. 11, I watched on ESPN as Michaud won hard-fought decisions over higher seeds John Howard and Glaico Franco to make the finals.

Those finals were Tuesday night in New York City and once again on ESPN.

Unfortunately, the $1M is not going into Michaud’s bank account. He almost had Ray Cooper III at one point, but Cooper recovered and midway through the second round he scored the knockout over Michaud. Remember that liver kick that did Michaud in during his first fight of the year. Well that kick is what ended 2019 for him, too.

While Michaud did not win the big check, he made $200,000. That’s not too shabby.

Michaud is in his early 30s, now so I don’t know how many more cracks at this he can take. But I’ll be keeping track. You can bet his goal is to get back to New York City for the last day of 2020.

If you ever check in with your old newspaper, David, remember, you are the baddest intern the Tribune has ever had.