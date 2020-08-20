Ball Five: Friday kickoffs welcome high school sports back

High school sports are back! It seems like it’s been a long time doesn’t it? It has.

On Thursday, March 12, six seed De Smet held off three seed Faulkton Area 50-45 in the fourth first-round game of the day at the Class B State Girls Basketball Tournament in Spearfish. That was 106 days ago.

Baseball being my favorite sport, I was luckier than some of you. Along with softball, I had a busy summer of sports.

I know a lot of you have been waiting. On day 108, that wait will be over. And man, it should be a great day of high school football. We do have to wait another week for home football, but the Tigers playing at rival Groton Area is a great way to kick off the season.

Well, the golfing Tigers actually have the first competition of the year when they host Chamberlain in a dual golf meet here on Thursday.

But that won’t have the same fanfare as the first weekend of South Dakota’s version of Friday night lights.

The two Tiger teams playing on opening night is a complete flip-flop from when they met on the final weekend of the regular last year, but it is not unprecedented. The first-ever meeting between Mobridge and Groton was in Groton on opening night in 1985. The two teams squared off in Mobridge the following year. The home team won each of those contests. The teams also opened the season three straight years from 2002 to 2004, which was the first three games of Groton’s 14-game winning streak over the Tigers.

While the Tigers did put an end to that streak with a 13-7 win in Groton during the 2018 playoffs and then handled Groton 34-12 here last year, the last time the Tigers won a regular season game in Groton was in 1998.

Friday, I believe, would be a nice night to take the “Eye of the Tiger” trophy on a round-trip bus ride to Groton and back.

Nearly all of the area teams are starting their seasons on Friday.

After Herreid/Selby Area made its long run to second in state last year, the defending Class 9B runners-up are ranked fourth in state to start this year. They Wolverines get a test right off the bat as they host 5th-ranked Langford Area in Herreid on Friday.

Lemmon/McIntosh is ranked third in Class 9AA after a strong season that saw them make the semifinals before falling 32-26 to eventual state champion Viborg-Hurley. The Cowboys start the year in Mott, North Dakota, as they take on the Mott-Regent/New England Wildfire.

Timber Lake had a fine 6-2 regular season last year but lost in the first round of the playoffs. The Panthers take another run starting with a game at the Dupree Tigers on Friday.