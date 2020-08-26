BALL FIVE: Friday should beautiful football night

Tiger fans that make their way to Tiger Stadium on Friday are going to be in for a treat. I’m not just talking about getting to see a Tiger football team that is fast and athletic in back, but strong and athletic up front, I’m talking about how it is going to be a gorgeous August night.

It might be a bit breezy, but right now it looks like it’s going to be somewhere around 80 degrees at kickoff.

That was not the case in Groton on Friday. This miserably hot and humid weather we’ve been living with lately was showing itself off loud and proud at the home of the gold and black Tigers.

Fortunately, our black and orange Tigers were the superior team and took it right to the home team in the early going.

Along with the Tigers scoring three touchdowns, there were heat timeouts and team timeouts, and there were plenty of penalties that made the first quarter last an eternity.

The second quarter wasn’t much better, but at least the sun was going down. The heat was still there but the sun, luckily, got tired and went to bed.

Well, at least everyone thought it was good that the night came, but that was only until we all found out that when the sun goes down in Groton the mosquitoes get up. And they get up hungry.

Thank goodness for bug spray. Fans were spraying themselves, players were spraying themselves, coaches were spraying themselves, cheerleaders were spraying themselves, birds were spraying themselves, flies were spraying themselves, worms were spraying themselves; let’s just say the mosquito population in Groton is alive and well.

On Friday night, they were more than well, they were well fed, too.

With the good fortune of having a 26-point lead, the Tigers did get to help the second half get played quicker by running the ball a lot. When Groton was forced to surrender, the fourth quarter sped past.

While the game itself may not have been a beauty to behold after the Tigers took a 26-0 lead, it really was a well-played and well-coached game. The weather conditions kind of made it a matter of surviving the game. The Tigers did just that.

You can expect a more frenzied game this Friday. If the road opener was a slow dance, the home opener just might be a rock and roll revue.