BALL FIVE: Full moon is rising for homecoming

When the Tigers host the Aberdeen Roncalli Cavaliers on Friday for the annual homecoming game the Tigers will be trying to improve to 3-0 on the season. It will also be a Friday the 13th with a full moon. Both are rare occurrences.

In fact, at 2-0, the Tigers are undefeated after two games for the first time since 2009. If they should beat the Cavaliers (and they will), the Tigers will be 3-0 for the first time since 1998, which is also the last time the Tigers beat Roncalli here at Tiger Stadium.

That 1998 team went on to go 7-1 in the regular season and win the Northeast Conference title. The Tigers were in the NEC until 2004.

Because it happened with little fanfare, I can tell you right here that the Tigers are back in the NEC, making Friday’s game the first conference game of the season and the first conference game in nine years. The Tigers went to the Big Dakota Conference in 2005. The BDC as a football conference lasted until 2010. The Tigers won the BDC title that year, by the way.

For trivia’s sake, the last players to earn NEC postseason honors were All-NEC running back Todd Wientjes and honorable mention players Jared Larson and Sam Merkel. Wientjes was a junior that year. The next fall he was named All-BDC so his making all-conference in different conferences in two years is probably another trivia all its own. And yes Todd, you can use that now that it hit you.

The last time the Tigers played a game on Friday the 13th with a full moon was nearly 19 years ago. The Tigers played Britton and lost a 40-12 game to the Braves.

It also marked the last time yours truly was witty.

Let me quote myself from the Oct. 18, 2000, Tribune sports pages.

“Playing on Friday the 13th with a full moon in the air became nothing but a bad moon rising for the Tigers.”

That was then and this is a now. That Tiger team went 2-6 on the season. This Tiger team is off to a fantastic start and looks like a team that is headed for a big season. It all starts Friday the 13th with a full moon in the air.