BALL FIVE: Girls had big CSDC

I really short-sheeted my own bed when it comes to having room for Ball Five this week, but I have enough room here to tell a little more about the times the Lady Tiger relay teams ran at the Central South Dakota Conference Meet on Saturday.

Not only did all five teams win their race, four of them won with races that put them in high cotton in MPHS and the program’s all-time lists.

Let’s start with the 4×400 team of Ryli Thompson, Landyn Henderson, Jacy Netterville and Heidi Olson. Their time of 4:17.72 is now first in MPHS history and ranks eighth in Lady Tiger all-time history.

The 4×200 team of Ryli and Jayda Thompson, Mariah Goehring and Netterville ran 1:52.19. That time is fourth on the MPHS list and seventh on the all-time list.

When Henderson, Ryli Thompson, Reagan Weisbeck and Mariah Goehring ran the 4×100 at 53.21, their time moved to second on the MPHS list and eighth all-time.

While the 4×800 team did not make the all-time list, 7th graders Faith Heil, Tegan Konold, Jayda Thompson and Netterville ran the second fastest two-mile relay in MPHS history.

I had better not leave out the medley relay team. They did not have their fastest race of the year, but they had a pretty impressive one at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays. On that day, the team Weisbeck, Goehring, Olson and Jayda Thompson ran a 4:28.38 that ranks first in MPHS history and third on the all-time list.

That’s pretty good, but I hope it’s not good enough. With the region and state to go, I have a feeling these teams are moving even farther up the all-time list.

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N7384.4010737MOBRIDGETRIBUNE.COM/B25189288.294053299;abr=!ie;sz=300x250;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"> </SCRIPT>