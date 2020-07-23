BALL FIVE: How about them girls

The summer of the Lady Tigers continued in a big way this weekend with the 14U and 12U girls winning state softball titles.

A lot of these girls spent their summer switching from softball to baseball. Eight of them were members of the 13-14 Teeners baseball team. Knowing the athletes they are, and intend to be, the girls have also been playing basketball and volleyball, too, along with getting their running in.

The 14U girls have really had an outstanding year on the softball diamond. They are 27-1 this season with their only loss coming when they split two games with the adult women’s team that coach Heather Overland plays on. That loss was, if I remember right, their second outing in the women’s league so they are on a long winning streak.

Coaches Andrew and Heather Overland didn’t have the exact number of wins for the 12U girls when they stopped by the office the other day, but they know how many losses the girls have. Their loss at state, which they avenged big time, was just their second of the year.

The news articles about the two teams did not leave me room for three people the Overlands really wanted to thank for their help with the teams. Rudy Arpan, who helped coach the 14U girls, was an invaluable asset this year, while Jesse and Katie Konold did a great job helping with the 12U team this weekend at the state tournament.

Both teams are planning on competing in the national tournament next week in Sioux Falls. With the COVID-19 pandemic still roaring, it’s still touch-and-go as to how many teams will be there, but you can bet your bottom dollar the girls from Mobridge are going to be really tough teams to beat.

You go, girls!