BALL FIVE: How about those South Dakota girls

When I watched the USD women handle SDSU in the Summit League championship, I said to myself that the Coyotes were a team that could make some noise in the NCAA Tournament. Make some noise they are doing. After two wins, it has been a lot of noise.

Led by super seniors Hannah Sjerven, Liv Korngable and Chloe Lamb, who we all remember dismantling the Lady Tigers for four years while she was at Sully Buttes, the 10 seed Coyotes took down seven seed Ole Miss 75-61 in the first round. Then they defeated two seed Baylor 61-47, stopping Baylor’s streak of 16 straight Sweet 16s and heading there themselves for the first time in program history. Actually, both wins were program history, the Coyotes were 0-4 in NCAA games before this year.

It’s not going to get any easier for the 29-5 Coyotes, but then it’s not supposed to. Their Sweet 16 game is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Wichita, Kansas, against three seed Michigan. The Wolverines have been impressive, too, with double digit wins over American and Villanova.

SDSU is making noise of its own as the Jackrabbits host Drake in the third round of the Womens NIT tomorrow at 7 p.m. at Frost Arena in Brookings

