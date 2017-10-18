BALL FIVE: Huffman takes on two marathons in two days

You can knock states 19 and 20 off the list if you are keeping tabs on Curtis Huffman of Mobridge and his nation-hopping tour, running marathons around the country.

On Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, Huffman ran back-to-back marathons for the first time. He raced in the New Hampshire Marathon in Bristol. The next day he ran in the Maine Marathon in Portland.

Huffman said the race in Bristol was a good one and not just because he finished third. The race circled Newfound Lake and reminded him of running in the Black Hills.

“It was more challenging than I thought it would be,” said Huffman.

His third-place time was 2:42.02, less than two minutes behind the marathon winner.

“I ran with the top three all the way,” said Huffman. “I didn’t really have a plan with two races in two days.”

Placing that high gave him elite status for the next race, which meant his entry fee was waved.

Things did not go as well in Maine, as you might well expect since Huffman was running the second half of his 52.4 miles in two days.

“I was running well until about mile 18,” said Huffman. “Then I started cramping up. I kind of went south after that. Once I had to walk for a while, it was over.”

He still managed to take 30th and cross the finish line at 3:02.

Finding out how tough it is to run two marathons in two days did not make it something he is going to cross off his bucket list.

“I think we’re going to try it again sometime in the future,” said Huffman.

Marathon running is a family affair in the Huffman household. Wife Casey ran the 10K in Bristol, the longest race she has competed in.

The next time you see a man running along the road with a double-wide stroller and a dog along, give Curtis a friendly honk and wish him well. State number 21 is next on the list.

“We’re going to get one planned for next spring or early summer,” said Huffman.