BALL FIVE: Lack of a track does not slow record-setting season

Sometimes something grips you so much your mind gets on one track. Pun intended. I got so enthralled with the Lady Tigers’ success at the Class A State Track and Field Meet that I forgot to put the Lady Tigers’ golf success from the Region 3A Golf Tournament in last week’s paper.

With all apologies to the golf team, I’m still wrapped up in track success. There simply wasn’t enough room to tell you all about everything the Lady Tigers and Tigers accomplished this season, and all without a track to prepare and compete on.

We’ve already extensively gone through the Lady Tiger relay teams, their state championship in the 4×400-meter relay and their medals and all-time program records in three more relays. I’ve already written about Heidi Olson lowering her all-time Lady Tiger records in the 1600 and 3200.

They did a lot more as far as Lady Tiger and Tiger history.

We’ll start with putting their names on the all-time top 10 list.

Ryli Thompson ran the second fastest 100-meter dash and third fastest 400-meter dash in Lady Tiger history at 12.6 seconds and 1:00.99, respectively.

Landyn Henderson’s 12.7 seconds is the fourth fastest 100-meter dash in Lady Tiger history.

Faith Heil ran a 1:01.88, the ninth fastest 400 in Lady Tiger history. By the way, Landyn Henderson and Jayda Thompson ran 1:02.26 each and just missed the top 10, coming in tied for 11th.

When Leah Overland threw the discus 113-3 during the season, she cracked the top 10 with the ninth longest throw in Lady Tiger history.

Now we go back to relays. If you think the Lady Tigers had some depth, well, you are correct, sir. Okay, state champions Jacy Netterville, Faith Heil, Ryli Thompson and Landyn Henderson ran the fastest time in Lady Tiger history at 4:06.35, but did you know the team of Netterville, Heil, Jayda Thompson and Mariah Goehring ran the seventh best time at 4:15. 49 and the combination of Heil, Netterville and Jayda and Ryli Thompson ran 4:15.78, the ninth fastest time?

Olson and Ryli Thompson are the first Lady Tigers to win four medals in one state meet. The Tigers have done that three times with Bailley Friesz in 2012 and Austin Borah and Cody Schaefbauer in 2013.

One more item of note on the Lady Tigers. Sophomores Heidi Olson and Ryli Thompson and eighth-grade Jacy Netterville are well on their way to moving to the top of the list for winning the most career medals at the state meet.

With three medals last year and four this year, Olson has won seven medals. Thompson has six, two last year and four this year, and Netterville, with two last year and three this year, has five.

The Lady Tiger record for career medals is eight. Four Lady Tigers had done that. Kelly Palmer, Mandy Shillingstad and Jennifer Wales all won eight from 1989 to 1993 and Angie Quaschnick won eight from 1997 to 2000. Jodi Rabenberg, who won seven from 1990 to 1993, is tied with Olson. Also in the all-time top 10 are Ashley Albers with six from 1995 to 2000, Caitlin Friesz with five from 2003 to 2006 and Ryli and Jayda Thompson’s mom, Mikki nee Kosters, who won five from 1995 to 1997.

All three current Lady Tigers also have good chances of surpassing the all-time record of nine state meet medals shared by three Tigers. Winning nine state medals were Derrick Orth from 1995 to 1997, Bailley Friesz from 2009 to 2012 and Austin Borah from 2012 to 2014.

When it comes to MPHS records, the Lady Tigers had 16 individual times and distances and five more relays (one more 4×400 team and three more 4×800 teams) that made the MPHS top 10. The most important was the 18.3-second 100-meter hurdles time that gave Grace Overland the new MPHS record.

The Tigers put their names in the all-time record book, too. This is a hard list to crack when you remember the records go back more than 100 years.

Brady Bauer left his mark by running a 51.02-second 400 at state, the sixth fastest all-time. His 11-flat 100 is the eighth fastest all time.

Holden Eisemanns 2:03.5 in the 800 is the sixth fastest all time.

Simon Fried’s 42.37 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles is the ninth fastest all time.

When Fried, Holden Eisemann, Jackson Eisemann and Logan Vetch took seventh in state at 8:30.05, they not only set a new MPHS record, they ran the seventh fastest all time.

Fried and Eisemann also set new MPHS records with their times in their fast races.

Remmington Ford gave the Tigers four new MPHS records this year when he crossed the finish line in the 110-meter hurdles at 16.2 seconds.

The Tigers added 12 more individual and three relay MPHS times and distances this year.

The new track is in. The lanes and detailing will be done soon. Remember just five Tigers and two Lady Tigers were seniors this year.

Next year could be even more dynamic than the season we just had, but I won’t forget the Lady Tiger golfers for a second time

