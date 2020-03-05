BALL FIVE: Lady Tigers had a lot of accomplishments in 10-win season

While the Lady Tigers did not get to accomplish all of their goals this year, they did reach a lot of them.

If you read and remember from a week ago, Lady Tiger coach Stephen Hettick said in the preseason the team filled out goal sheets and one of the big ones was that they wanted to get to .500 this year. Now, with the postseason loss they fell short of that, ending at 10-11, but as for the regular season record of 10-10, that’s a goal accomplished.

Some of their wins were over teams that they are establishing a pattern against. They beat Britton-Hecla for the third straight time, Standing Rock/Selfridge for the third straight time, Ellendale, Potter County and Sisseton for the second straight. They were 0-6 all-time against Sisseton before last year.

They started winning streaks against Groton Area, Timber Lake, McLaughlin and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte. Okay, Groton Area only had a one-game winning streak against the girls so that one wasn’t one of the wins that defines this season. The other three? They are definitely wins that define the direction the Lady Tigers are turning.

Before the Lady Tigers beat Timber Lake 61-47 in Timber Lake, the Lady Panthers had won seven in a row. Before the Lady Tigers won a 71-65 home game over McLaughlin, the Lady Mustangs had won nine straight. And, before the Lady Tigers avenged a 57-48 loss to Cheyenne-Eagle Butte in Eagle Butte with a 61-58 home win last week, the Braves had been on a 10-game winning streak against the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Tigers lose just two seniors in TyRel Thompson and Myia Feist, but they lose two players who were a big part of the start of this program’s turnaround. The Lady Tigers won just five games last year and just three the year before that, so just think of the dramatic change they got to be a part of.

You gave us a fun basketball season girls, and I think it’s onward and upward from here.