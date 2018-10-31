BALL FIVE: Lady Tigers had a night to remember

Man, that was a good time last night at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium.

A lot of folks have been waiting for the Lady Tigers to put on a performance like that.

The best part of the night wasn’t even on the court, at least to me. The best part of the night was seeing the looks of complete joy on the girls’ faces following the win. They have been working long and working hard for a night like this. These girls faced inexperience, the adversary of injury and a whole bunch of really good teams this year. Through it all, they have been working on their craft, getting better and more confident (in themselves and in each other).

Thursday is going to be a bugger. It would be a more-than-monumental task to take down the best team in state and head back to a third straight Round of 16. No matter what happens, I will always remember this team as a group of young ladies who refused to give up, who refused to back down, who never quit trying to become the best they could be.

Here’s to you, Lady Tigers! You created a night to remember for the rest of your lives.

The Tiger football season may be in the books, but the area is not done with football.

If you still have a hankering for some “Friday Night Lights” there is going to be a really good one in Timber Lake on Friday when the Panthers host Canistota/Freeman in the Class 9A semifinals.

The undefeated Panthers have simply been rolling this year, but Canistota/Freeman is a seasoned program, used to playing semifinal and championship games.

The Panthers need to duplicate on the field what the Lady Tigers did in the gym last night, play their best game of the year.

In 1999, my second year covering high school football, the Panthers went to the DakotaDome. They put on a really good show there but lost a tight 20-18 game to Corsica.

Seeing the Maroon and White on the artificial surface in Vermillion again would be a very cool thing. A very cool thing indeed.

In the small world department, the team Timber Lake beat to get to the DakotaDome in 1999 was Bridgewater. There was no Emery or Ethan as part of the team then, but there was Bridgewater. The Panthers won 29-14 that night. A score like that this Friday works for me.