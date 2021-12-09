BALL FIVE: Lady Tigers tip off first; host Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Frida

The high school basketball season tips off in earnest this weekend, starting with the Lady Tigers and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves reuniting their rivalry at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Friday.

The Tigers open on Tuesday. They will be joining the Lady Tigers on a road trip to Aberdeen for a doubleheader with Aberdeen Roncalli. There will be a lot of double dips this year. In fact, if you count both teams playing Herreid/Selby Area in the annual Rotary Basketball Classic, the Tigers and Lady Tigers are playing 10 doubleheaders this year.

As for the other early-season matchups, the teams play at Sisseton on Friday before playing the marquee games of the Rotary Classic on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The Tigers and Lady Tigers are coming off successful seasons where they went 15-6 and 14-8 respectively, with both having their seasons ended in the SoDak 16.

The area school are tipping off this week, too.

The Herreid/Selby Wolverines and McLaughlin Mustangs open the season together, playing in McLaughlin on Friday. The Lady Wolverines open on Tuesday when they host Timber Lake.

As for Timber Lake, the Panthers and Lady Panthers start their season with a doubleheader in Lemmon on Friday.

Wakpala also opens with a doubleheader. The Sioux and Lady Sioux host St. Francis Indian on Saturday.

North Central has separate dates. The girls open Friday atSully Buttes. The boys host McIntosh in Bowdle on Saturday.

McIntosh starts the season with a Friday doubleheader at Tiospaye Topa.

The Cheyenne-Eagle Butte boys start their season Saturday hosting Standing Rock.

The Cheyenne-Eagle Butte and McLaughlin girls have both started their seasons, but not the way they wanted. The Lady Braves were beaten 86-21 at Lakota Tech last Friday and the Lady Mustangs lost a 62-39 game at St. Francis Indian on Saturday.

