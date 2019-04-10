BALL FIVE: Losing Early Bird, Rotary Relays to snow is nothing new

Last year on this Wednesday, my article about the late winter weather started like this.

“As you may have noticed, 6.8 inches of snow fell in Mobridge on Sunday.:

So, I guess the snow that’s falling this morning is actually three days behind last year’s schedule.

Our student/athletes not getting to run in either or neither of the annual home meets is nothing new. In fact, since the turn of the century Mobridge has had to cancel one or both of our meets almost more often than not.

I went back to 2000 so that gives us the last 20 scheduled Early Bird and Rotary/Tiger meets.

The Early Bird has been run 12 times in the last 20 years, so it has been cancelled eight times. Sixty percent of the Early Bird track meets get run. That’s not too bad a number considering its run the first or second Tuesday in April. The cancellations seem to be streaky. Only once in the 20 years has there been a cancellation streak of just one in a row. That was in 2005. After there was an Early Bird in 2000, the next two years were snowed out. There was an Early Bird in 2006, but then ’07, ’08 and ’09 all had to be cancelled. The weather cycled into good from 2010 to 2017 before the last two meets had to be shut down.

The Rotary Relays have been run on Saturdays, run later in April, run as the Tigers Relays and not run at all. The last 20 years have seen a lot of flux in the Relays. They have been run 11 times. Just getting the meet going in the 21st century. The weather did not oblige for the first three years. The weather cooperated from 2003 to 2006, but not in 2007. After successful Rotary Relays in 2008 and 2009, Mobridge hosted the first and only Tiger Relays in 2010. Then from 2011 to 2014, there was just one Rotary. That was in 2012. We finally had three straight Rotary Relays from 2015 to 2017 before the last two were snowed out.

Yesterday afternoon there were two robins in a tree in my back yard. I guess I should not have been surprised when I heard one say sarcastically to the other, “Let’s go to Mobridge in early April you said! The weather will be gorgeous you said!”