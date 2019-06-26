BALL FIVE: Maier brothers headline stars returning to Stampede

Last year’s 73rd annual Sitting Bull Stampede had a wham-bang finish as the bull riding Maier brothers from Timber Lake all rode and all three placed.

Rorey Maier won the whole shebang when he scored 88.5 points on the back of Moolah. Ardie Maier scored 84 on Twist N Shot for fourth and Corey Maier scored 83.5 points atop Evil Footsteps for fifth.

All three brothers are back, you will have to take in all three performances if you want to watch them ride. Corey is riding July 2, Rorey July 3 Ardie July 4.

Bull riding will have a few familiar names competing. Riley Blankenship, the 2017 champ, rides on July 2. Tate Smith of Litchville, N.D., who tied for sixth last year, is in the July 2 lineup. Also riding July 2 is Ethan Lesiak of Clarks, Neb., who tied for fifth in 2017. Casey Heninger of Ft. Pierre, who took eighth in 2016, is here on July 3. Here’s a sidenote for you. I just had to go back to Heninger and change Stanley County to Ft. Pierre. Casey was a top-notch wrestler for the Buffaloes a couple years back. Okay, back to the cowboys. Another name of note is Trey Holston of Ft. Scott, Kan. The 2017 National High School Finals Rodeo champion is running July 14 through 20.

Speaking of the NHSF rodeo, did you know that since the rodeo’s onset in 1949, South Dakotans have won 16 national saddle bronc riding championships? That includes Mobridge’s own Alvin Nelson, who won the title in 1952, and Tom Reeves of Eagle Butte who won the title in 1980.

On July 2, the defending NHSF champion, Cash Wilson of Wall is riding in the Stampede on July 2 before heading to Rock Springs, Wyo., to defend his high school title. He’s not the only high school champion riding here. Dawson Jandreau of Kennebec, the 2009 NHSF champ is also here on July 2. Jandreau took second last year. Jeremy Meeks of Scenic makes Mobridge and annual stop since winning the NHSF in 2000. Meeks took eighth last year.

The saddle bronc list of familiar names riding here is long. Defending co-champ Ty Manke of Hermosa rides July 2. Kaden Deal of Eagle Butte and formerly of Dupree, who had his best success as the 2009 runner-up, is riding July 4. Deal last made money tying for fifth in 2016. Chet Smith, 2016 champ rides July 4. Jesse Bail of Camp Crook second in 2016, rides July 2. Three area favorites ride, one each night. Short Garrett of Eagle Butte rides July 2, Chuck Schmidt of Keldron rides July 3, and Cole Pateneaude of Eagle Butte rides July 4.

The bareback riders are coming in such a drove, but Tucker Zingg of Kaycee, Wyo. fourth last year, rides July 2. Levi Nicholson of Severance, Colo., fourth in 2016, rides July 3, and Mike Fred of Wamego, Kan., sixth in 2016, rides July 2.

The timed events have a plethora of competitors lining up for slack on the morning of July 3, but there are some familiar names appearing at the performances.

In barrel racing, Bridge City cowgirl Madison Rau, fresh off taking 11th at the College National Finals Rodeo, is running on July 3, as is Kesse Deal of Dupree. Lacy Maher of Eagle Butte and Sydney Maher of Timber Lake are racing on July 4.

In calf roping, Trey Young of Dupree and Wyatt Treeby of Hecla will both be in the July 3 rodeo.

Three old Harding County football players (and they might have all been teammates) will be in steer wrestling, Sam Olson of Buffalo will be here July 2, while Chason Floyd of Buffalo and Forest Sainsbury of Camp Crook will be here July 3. Also in the July 3 performance will be Kody Woodward of Dupree.

The Dale brothers of Timber Lake will be in the July 2 team roping. Tucker Dale is the header for Chad Ystaas of Dickinson, N.D. Jesse Dale is the healer for Nate Horner of Dawson, N.D.

When breakaway roping makes its debut on July 2, ex Lady Tiger Megan Steiger of Rapid City will be in the field. Tomie Peterson of Parade and Courtney Dahlgren of Timber Lake run on July 4.