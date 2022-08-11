BALL FIVE: Mobridge-Pollock sports season kicks off next week

It’s hard to believe it but we are just a few days away from the start of the 2022-23 Mobridge-Pollock High School sports year.

The Tigers and new head coach, Ted Holmstrom, get the action started when they host the Webster Area Bearcats at Tiger Stadium next Friday.

When a new coach enters the picture, nearly everything is new for a high school sports team. We’ll get into the on-field product more next week, but one thing that is new is something the fans will be a direct part of. Holmstrom has 12 years of experience coaching at the college level, so he has a good understanding of theme nights. So, all four regular season home games will have their own special theme. The opener against Webster Area is Parent, Guardian, Grandparent Night. When Redfield comes to town on Sept. 9 it will be Armed Forces Night. Senior Night is Sept. 23 when Clark/Willow Lake visits Tiger Stadium, and the regular season finale against rival Groton Area will be for the Eye of the Tiger trophy and homecoming on Oct. 14.

Pretty cool way to add to the pageantry of the games and a way draw more fans to fill the joint up.

Another change is who we play this year. Well, that’s a constant change. Out here on Gilligan’s Island everything is a three-hour tour, so why not add a couple new stops to our annual trip around the state. On Saturday afternoon, Sept. 3, the Tigers will visit the Wagner Red Raiders, and on Friday, Sept. 30, will play at the Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks. Those will mark the 74th and 75th different teams the Tigers have played in the 108-year history. I challenge any school in the state to match that number.

Things are more constant for the Lady Tiger volleyball team and ninth-year head coach Rose Henderson. Coming off a 24-9 season and with a bevy of experienced players returning, the Lady Tigers start their quest on Saturday, Aug. 27, when they host the Chamberlain Cubs in an afternoon tilt. We’ll get to see plenty of the Lady Tigers early. They start with three home matches, hosting Herreid/Selby Area on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and Potter County on Thursday, Sept. 1. Add to that, they host their annual Mobridge-Pollock Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10. The rest of the schedule is pretty familiar. The only change is the Lady Tigers playing Belle Fourche instead of Redfield this year.

Cross country and boys’ golf only get one chance each for home course advantage.

Saturday, Aug. 27, is going to be busy for MPHS sports. Before the Lady Tigers hit the volleyball court, the Tigers and Lady Tigers host their annual Mobridge-Pollock Invitational cross country meet at Oahe Hills Golf Course. I didn’t get the message last year, so I’ll deliver it now. The cross country meet, which used to start with the youngest runners and work its way up to the varsity races, does just the opposite now. When the first gun goes off at 9:30 a.m., the girls will run the first of the two varsity races. Last year, yours truly showed up after Lady Tiger Heidi Olson had already crossed the finish line. I thought I was getting there early only to find out I was way late.

After a few years of having a team or two come to Mobridge to start the season, the Tigers start their golf year in Milbank. That means they won’t play at home until they host their invitational on Thursday, Sept. 8.

We have some great young men and women here who I think are going to do great things.

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N7384.4010737MOBRIDGETRIBUNE.COM/B27007685.325125955;abr=!ie;sz=300x250;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"> </SCRIPT>