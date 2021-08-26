BALL FIVE: New faces abound with Tigers and Lady Tigers

This is going to be a season of change in Mobridge-Pollock sports, especially our team sports, the Tigers football team and the Lady Tigers volleyball team.

Get ready to familiarize yourself with many new faces. I’m already in the process. For 30 years, I had kids going through this school system. I knew and was familiar with nearly every youngster by the time they donned a varsity uniform for the first time. But now that I haven’t had a student of my own for three years, the youngest coming into high school, well, a lot more of them are strange faces I have to get to know. Some of the kids have been spending their summers in the baseball and softball programs so I know a lot of them, but there are 14, yes 14, freshmen on the volleyball team and 10 freshmen on the football. Plus, the football team has nine more new players that I haven’t had the chance to meet. Well, almost, I met one new football player just today.

In golf and cross country, I’m pretty caught up, but if you looked at the golf box score from the Mobridge-Pollock home meet, there is a bevy of middle schoolers I haven’t got a clue about. I’m sure cross country is pretty much the same way. When I get the roster of the middle school runners I’ll be in the same sea of bewilderment.

Teamwise things will be different this year, too, at least on the football team. After we just went through a few years of quarterbacks Caden Halsey and Cayden Eisemann filling the air with footballs, this year’s team is going to depend a lot more on the legs of its runners and the strength of its line. It will look different on Friday night, but most nights the end results are going to be the same. These Tigers are going be on the winning end a lot.

The Lady Tigers may take a little time to hit their stride. When a team loses six key players to graduation that means there won’t be many experienced players on the court at the start of the year. Never fear though, they will come around. Volleyball is a game where the players need a little time to get to know each other before they can be completely confident and play fast.

We have to wait a week to see the football team and even longer to see the volleyball team, but when they get to play at home, there will be lots of new faces wearing black and orange.

