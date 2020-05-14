BALL FIVE: Our youth playing baseball is great news for Mobridge

Being a baseball guy, that’s what they seem to call us anyway, baseball guys, finding out that we are going to give the grand old game a go this summer was a cause for a jubilant feeling at a time when most of the news is disheartening.

When it gets down to developing a schedule, well, that might be kind of hard. I would guess there will be some ups and downs when trying to create games for three different age groups. But I do think they will all get some games.

The best part is, to me, that our young men get to get on the baseball field and play the game. Even if it’s just practice, they will get to hit, run and throw. They still get to improve their skills and get better at the game.

There are going to be a lot of things that need to be done to ensure every player, coach, umpire and fan (although most fans will probably be in cars lined up along the fences) has their health as the first priority.

Coaching and leadership are already making contact with fellow baseball programs to get ideas on what should be done. Most of the steps taken will be little when looked at individually but will be major when they are all brought together. Cleanliness and physical distancing will be of the utmost priority.

With a little luck and the good people of our great city and those around us, I think we are going to have baseball teams to cheer for come early June.

We will also know more about softball for the girls and MYO baseball and softball for the summer. The traveling softball teams are going to have to deal with the same issues as the baseball teams, but at the MYO, we might be able to play sports without involving other towns. With good involvement, maybe even a small in-town league could be formed. If nothing else, players can be swapped to keep creating different teams and games can be played. The kids can still get better at playing ball.

It’s time. Let’s play ball!