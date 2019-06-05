BALL FIVE: Recapping the year

I am tasked with writing a review of the Mobridge-Pollock season in sports every spring for the annual edition of Tiger Tracks. Realizing a whole lot of you readers out there are not graduates of Mobridge and Mobridge-Pollock High School, I figured why not put the review in Ball Five.

While there were not world beaters or state champions crowned this year, the Tiger and Lady Tiger sports season did have some milestone events.

In the fall, the Tiger football team under first year coach, Paul Goehring, went 6-4 and made it to the second round of playoffs before falling to eventual state runners-up Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan. Along the way, the Tigers beat Aberdeen Roncalli 14-8 in the regular season to snap a 17-game losing streak against the Cavaliers. In the playoffs, the Tigers broke a 14-game losing streak to Groton Area with a 13-7 win.

On the golf course, senior Noah Fried became the first Tiger to compete in five state golf tournaments.

In cross country, the Tigers sent the entire team to state for the first time in 10 years.

The Lady Tigers volleyball team went 9-19 and made it to the second round in the region before their season was ended by eventual state runners-up Miller. Sophomore Megan Zahn was named All-Big Dakota, while senior Jadin Monsen and sophomore Emily Wientjes earned honorable mention.

The Tiger basketball team, under first-year coach T.J. Knudson, went 12-10 and went to the SoDak 16 (region finals) for the first time. The season came to an end when they were beaten by eventual state runners-up (notice the theme?) Sioux Falls Christian. Senior Noah Feyereisen was named All-Big Dakota Conference. Senior Braxton Albers, junior Reese Cerney and sophomores Braden and Bryston Goehring earned honorable mention.

The Tigers wrestlers sent six to state, but senior Tucson Freeman was the only medalist. He took fifth at 145 pounds.

The Lady Tigers went 5-15, two wins better than the season before. Zahn earned BDC honorable mention.

The spring saw some great successes.

The Tiger track team won the Region 6A title for the second straight year. At state, Feyereisen continued the legacy of Tiger discus by placing fifth in state.

The Lady Tiger golfers ended the year with an exclamation point as sophomore Callie Weisbeck became the first Lady Tiger in 20 years to medal at state two years in a row. She finished tied for 15th to earn all-state.