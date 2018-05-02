BALL FIVE: Region 2 is dominating Class B field events

The field part of track and field is having one heck of a spring in Region 2B. There is a group of throwers who are setting things up to where the state meet might just seem like a Friday afternoon in Mobridge or Eureka or Gettysburg.

In discus, five of the top seven throwers in state are from Region 2B. To cut it down even further, all five are from the Yellowstone Trail Conference. Tucker Fauth of Eureka/Bowdle leads Class B with a season-best throw of 161 feet, 8 inches. Emmit Bohle of Herreid/Selby Area is hot on his heels in second at 160-0. Herreid/Selby Area’s Trevor Begeman is ranked fifth at 149-2. Jacob Howard of Sully Buttes is sixth at 146-4. T.J. Obele of Herreid/Selby Area gives the Wolverines three of the top seven at 142-0.

Four of the top five and five of the top seven shot putters are from 2B. Begeman is way out in front after his monster 58-11 toss last week. That 58-11 mark is the longest throw in the entire state so far this year. Howard is second at 51-5.5. Fauth is fourth at 47-7. Jett Lamb of Sully Buttes is fifth at 47-4 and Tanner Geffre of Leola is seventh at 46-5.

There are six state-qualified pole vaulters in Class B. One and three are from Region 2B. Jackson Kunz of Eureka/Bowdle has the best vault of the year, clearing 13-4. Wyatt Haux of Ipswich is third at 12-5.

There are some throwers in the girls’ division, too.

Rachel Guthmiller of Sully Buttes lead discus at 129-0. Kamryn Heinz of Ipswich is third at 120-5. Also in the top 11 are Angela Guthmiller of Sully Buttes (fifth at 117-1), Sydney Loken of Ipswich (10th at 112-5) and Marinda Archer of Sully Buttes (11th at 111-11).

Heinz is second in shot put at 37-9, while Lauren Wittler of Sully Buttes is third at 37-5.5.

In pole vault, Ipswich vaulters Mckenzie Evans and Izabella McQuarie are tied for third at 9-6, while teammate Taylor Maurer is tied for fifth at 8-9.

It looks like the field events at state are going to feel pretty comfortable for Region 2B performers. That should lead to some huge successes on the state’s final stage.