BALL FIVE: Rodeo in full swing

With the South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals in the books, the rodeo circuits are going to be in full swing. Chutes will be opening on both sides of the river as we draw near to the 74th annual Sitting Bull Stampede.

I have just learned that there will be something new at this year’s Stampede. A second event for the cowgirls is coming this year in ladies breakaway roping. If you’ve never seen this event, don’t go to the concessions stand or the restroom. The winning cowgirls is going to have a time somewhere around two seconds.

After a hiatus that coincided with the high school finals, the South Dakota Rodeo Association resumes it schedule this weekend with the Buckhorn Rodeo in Britton and the Pioneer Days Rodeo in Dupree.

With three early rodeos in the books, several area cowboys and cowgirls, including two Mobridge cowboys, are on the season leaderboard.

Thanks to his win at the SDRA Membership Rodeo, held in Sioux Falls in March, Jack Carmody sits atop the leaderboard in bareback riding with $265.

Zach Faehnrich is ranked fourth with $144 in bull riding and rookie cowboy after he took fifth in Sioux Falls.

Also on the leaderboard are Courtney Dahlgren of Timber Lake and Daycen Hunt of Ridgeview.

Dahlgren is ranked seventh in ladies breakaway roping with $161.

Hunt is ranked seventh in steer wrestling with $77.

The area’s SDRA Rodeos are a little different this summer. The Major James McLaughlin Rodeo in McLaughlin has been moved to the week after the Fourth. The McLaughlin rodeo will be July 13 and 14. Timber Lake and Isabel once again go back-to-back. The Days of 1910 Rodeo in Timber Lake is July 27 and 28. The Isabel Rodeo is Aug. 3 and 4. The official date has not been posted for the Herreid Rodeo, but unless things change it will be held Aug. 24 and 25.