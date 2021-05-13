BALL FIVE: Roy Gay created Eye of the Tiger trophy for football

The Tiger football team has been playing the Groton Area Tigers for the Eye of the Tiger trophy since 2014.

It took Mobridge-Pollock a long time to wrest that trophy away from their rivals. From 2014 to the regular season in 2018, Groton Area beat the Tigers six straight times. The Tigers were finally able to bring the trophy home with a 13-7 win over Groton Area in the 2018 playoffs.

Since then, the trophy has held its rightful place at Mobridge-Pollock High School. The Tigers beat Groton Area 34-12 in 2019 before starting a marvelous season with a 26-0 win in Groton this past August.

The Eye of the Tiger trophy was the brainchild of Roy Gay, who graduated from Mobridge High School in the late 1950s, where he played football and basketball.

After graduating high school, Roy served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He then became a firefighter in Ohio.

During all that time and in his retirement years, Roy was a dedicated follower and fan of Mobridge athletics.

He got his grand idea when following the 2011 Tigers on their trek to the Dome and a second-place finish in the state.

While I never got to meet Roy face-to-face, we had many email conversations and a few telephone talks while he was planning and getting the trophy made.

We were like-minded in being Tiger football alum who felt the game was an important part of our youth and that it played a big role in helping us forge our ways into adulthood.

We were also the same in that in the long run, we were just two of the thousands of players who have donned the Mobridge football helmet over the last 100 years.

Ok, I’ve found a way to make my name a small part of Tiger football history through my words, but Roy found a way to make himself an important part of a rivalry game every year.

That’s not why he came up with the annual game trophy, though. He did it for the young men who compete for Tiger football every new year.

Roy passed away in Columbus, Ohio, on April 29, at the age of 82, still rooting for his hometown Tigers.

So, this fall when the Tiger players and coaches take the field for their annual game against Groton Area, let’s hope they do it with Roy on their collective minds.

This year, let’s win one for Roy.

