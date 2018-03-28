BALL FIVE: Schilling joins Tiger club of three-time medalists

I was looking back at the successes of the senior Tiger wrestlers who just finished their high school careers at the State B Wrestling Tournament in Sioux Falls a couple of weeks ago. I wanted to add up their wins over the years to see just how much of an impact they had.

The seven seniors, Jaden Schilling, Kegan Pearman, Dakota Weleba, Nathan Bauer, Zach Faehnrich, Stone Jensen, Jason Gerry and Carson Keller combined for 589 wins, 29 tournament titles, three Region 4B titles and seven state tournament medals.

Here are their career records (unofficial because they are by my count): Bauer 122-78, Schilling 130-54, Pearman 107-68, Jensen 95-58, Gerry 83-80, Keller 24-13, Weleba 18-36, Faehnrich 10-34. If the loss totals look kind of high for some of them, you have to remember that they took some beatings when they were forced onto the varsity stage as seventh and eighth graders. If you want to go to their junior and senior seasons, Bauer went 65-18, Pearman 62-22, Jensen 74-23 and Gerry 55-29.

I was thinking I had to do a little digging to see where some of these guys stand all time, because Schilling placed at state three times, while Bauer, Jensen and Gerry are two-time placers.

The first thing I discovered was the same thing I learn every time I delve into the Tigers’ wrestling past; man, we’ve got a great wrestling history.

Schilling is a three-time place winner at state. He took eighth at 126 in 2016, third at 138 last year and third at 132 this year. He is the seventh Tiger to take the podium three times at state. The others include two-time state champion Bill Scherr from 1978 to 1980, Todd Ford also from 1978 to 1980, state champion Tate Moser from 1987 to 1989, state champion Bill DeWitt from 1989 to 1991, state champion Todd Keller from 1990 to 1992 and Brian Larson from 1992 to 1994.

Bauer, Jensen and Gerry make the list of two-time state placers 26 members long and includes state champions Byron Becker (1963), Jim Sittner (1964), Tom Dietrich (1973), Al Lawrence (1980 and 1981), Mike Monfore (1983), Mark Monfore (1984), Kansas DuBray (1987), Collin Jensen (2012) and Chase Schoenhard (2015).

Four Tigers have placed four times at state. Oddly enough they combined for zero state titles. Four-time state placers are Jim Salsziedler from 1985 to 1988, Brett Keller from 1989 to 1992 and Chad Schilling from 1991 to 1994.

That leaves one Tiger who stands alone at the top of the list. David Rowe, who those versed in wrestling history easily recall won four state titles, but I bet a bunch of them forget that as an eighth-grader Rowe took fifth in state at 112 pounds. That was in 1982, the year before he started his four-year run atop the state wrestling tournament podium.

Just for memories and fond recollections, here are the rest of the two-time state placers. I’ll give you the names, you can search you brain for the years. Here goes: David Carpenter, Tom Martin, Bruce Berndt, Alan Ryan, Don Davidson, Tim Lawrence, Greg Heil, Ross Kornmann, B.J. Shillingstad, Nick Appl, Pat Payer, Todd Naasz and David Jensen.